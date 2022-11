2022 Playoffs Schedules and Results: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A

Here are the Class 1A six-man high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Follett vs. Nazareth, 7:30 p.m. Friday at White Deer

Springlake-Earth vs. Spur, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lockney

Knox City vs. Petersburg, 7 p.m. Friday at Jayton

Happy vs. Miami, 5 p.m. Friday at White Deer



Region II

Whiteface vs. Van Horn, 6 p.m. Friday at Rankin

Rankin vs. Ira, 7 p.m. Friday at Grady

Westbrook vs. Garden City, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Robert Lee

Buena Vista vs. O'Donnell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Borden County



Region III

Gordon vs. Saint Jo, 7 p.m. Friday at Peaster

Blum vs. Aquilla, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Rio Vista

Abbott vs. Milford, 7 p.m. Thursday at Italy

Union Hill vs. Gorman, 6 p.m. Friday at Ferris



Region IV

Irion County vs. May, 7 p.m. Thursday at Robert Lee

Leverett's Chapel vs. Leakey, 5 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Medina vs. Chester, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Temple Holy Trinity

Jonesboro vs. Menard, 7 p.m. Thursday at Blanket

TEXAS CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Groom vs. Amherst, 6 p.m. Friday at Lockney

Balmorhea vs. Loop, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Garden City

Klondike vs. Sanderson, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Irion County

Whitharral vs. Silverton, 8 p.m. Friday at Lockney



Region II

Jayton vs. Paducah, 7 p.m. Thursday at Benjamin

Throckmorton vs. Gold-burg, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Olney

Newcastle vs. Rule, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Throckmorton

Benjamin vs. Motley County, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Benjamin



Region III

Oakwood vs. Bynum, 8 p.m. Friday at Ferris

Oglesby vs. Iredell, 7 p.m. Friday at Valley Mills

Bluff Dale vs. Calvert, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Jonesboro

Morgan vs. Fannindel, 7 p.m. Friday at Irving Nimitz



Region IV

Loraine vs. Panther Creek, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blackwell

Zephyr vs. Richland Springs, 7 p.m. Friday at Goldthwaite

Cherokee vs. Blanket, 7 p.m. Friday at San Saba

Rising Star vs. Blackwell, 7 p.m. Thursday at Trent