Here are the Class 5A high school football playoff sites and times for the bi-district round, provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION I PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

El Paso Del Valle (9-1) vs. Abilene (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at El Paso's Conquest Stadium

Red Oak (8-2) vs. Denton Ryan (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Red Oak's Goodloe Stadium

Amarillo Tascosa (9-1) vs. El Paso Ysleta (3-7), 6 p.m. Friday at Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Burleson Centennial (9-1) vs. Lake Belton (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson's Burleson Stadium

Aledo (8-2) vs. Killeen Shoemaker (8-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Aledo's Bearcat Stadium

Lubbock Cooper (8-2) vs. El Paso Bel Air (8-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow's Pirate Stadium

Midlothian (10-0) vs. Justin Northwest (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian's Midlothian ISD Stadium (if Midlothian wins)

El Paso Parkland (7-3) vs. Amarillo (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at El Paso's Matador Stadium



Region II

Mansfield Timberview (10-0) vs. Frisco Heritage (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mansfield's Newsom Stadium

Barbers Hill (7-3) vs. Forney (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mont Belvieu's Eagle Stadium

Frisco Reedy (10-0) vs. Dallas White (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Frisco's Ford Center

Lancaster (8-2) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Lancaster's Humphrey Tiger Stadium

Longview (10-0) vs. Crosby (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview's Lobo Stadium

Frisco Lone Star (8-2) vs. Richland (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco's Kuykendall Stadium

Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) vs. McKinney North (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Arthur's Memorial Stadium

Birdville (8-2) vs. Frisco Wakeland (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at North Richland Hills' Birdville Fine Arts/Athletics Complex



Region III

Galveston Ball (10-0) vs. Magnolia West (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Alvin's Memorial Stadium

New Braunfels Canyon (9-1) vs. Georgetown (8-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels' Cougar Stadium

Angleton (8-2) vs. Houston Madison (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Angleton's Wildcat Stadium

College Station (8-2) vs. San Antonio Wagner (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station's Cougar Field

College Station A&M Consolidated (8-2) vs. Seguin (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station's Tiger Stadium

Fulshear (9-1) vs. Houston Sterling (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Rosenberg's Traylor Stadium

Smithson Valley (9-1) vs. Cedar Park (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at Spring Branch's Ranger Stadium

Houston Waltrip (8-2) vs. Manvel (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston's Delmar Stadum



Region IV

San Antonio Southside (9-1) vs. Victoria East (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Southside ISD Stadium

Harlingen South (7-3) vs. McAllen (5-5), Thursday 7 p.m. at Harlingen's Boggus Stadium

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. Medina Valley (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Buccaneer Stadium

Edinburg Vela (9-1) vs. Weslaco East (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at McAllen's Memorial Stadium

PSJA North (10-0) vs. Donna (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pharr's PSJA Stadium

Corpus Christi Miller (9-1) vs. San Antonio Southwest Legacy (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Stadium

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (8-2) vs. McAllen Rowe (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Brownsville's Veterans Memorial Stadium

San Antonio Southwest (7-3) vs. Victoria West (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Southwest Dragon Stadium

TEXAS CLASS 5A DIVISION II PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Region I

Canutillo (8-2) vs. Amarillo Palo Duro (3-7), 5 p.m. Thursday at Canutillo's Lowenberg Stadium

Fort Worth Arlington Heights (9-1) vs. Frisco Independence (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth's Farrington Field

Abilene Wylie (7-3) vs. El Paso (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Abilene's Sandifer Stadium

Frisco Emerson (9-1) vs. Colleyville Heritage (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco's Ford Center

Argyle (10-0) vs. Fort Worth Wyatt (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Argyle's Eagle Stadium

Wichita Falls Rider (7-3) vs. El Paso Chapin (4-6), 6 p.m. Friday at Wichita Falls' Memorial Stadium

Grapevine (9-1) vs. Lake Dallas (7-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Grapevine's Mustang-Panther Stadium

El Paso Andress (5-5) vs. Abilene Cooper (5-5), 5 p.m. Thursday at El Paso's Sepkowitz Stadium



Region II

Midlothian Heritage (9-1) vs. Dallas Kimball (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Midlothian's Midlothian ISD Stadium

Marshall (6-4) vs. Crandall (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall's Maverick Stadium

South Oak Cliff (7-3) vs. Mansfield Summit (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dallas' Kincaide Stadium

Lovejoy (7-3) vs. Whitehouse (8-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lucas' Leopard Stadium

Melissa (8-2) vs. Hallsville (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Melissa's Cardinal Field

Dallas Wilson (5-5) vs. Ennis (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Dallas' Forrester Field

Texarkana Texas High (8-2) vs. Terrell (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Texarkana's Tiger Stadium

Everman (8-2) vs. Seagoville (6-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Everman's Marr Stadium



Region III

Fort Bend Marshall (9-1) vs. Huntsville (4-6), 7 p.m. Thursday at Houston's Crump Stadium

Austin McCallum (7-3) vs. Waco University (5-5), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin's House Park Stadium

Montgomery Lake Creek (10-0) vs. Texas City (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Montgomery's Montgomery ISD Stadium

Leander Rouse (5-5) vs. Austin Crockett (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Leander's Bible Stadium

Belton (8-2) vs. Austin Northeast (4-5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Belton's Tiger Field

Brenham (6-4) vs. Dayton (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brenham's Cub Stadium

Austin LBJ (8-2) vs. Elgin (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Austin's Nelson Field

Port Neches-Groves (8-2) vs. Montgomery (3-7), 7 p.m. Friday at Port Neches' Indian Stadium



Region IV

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. San Antonio Highlands (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Liberty Hill's Panther Stadium

Mission Sharyland Pioneer (7-3) vs. Mercedes (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mission's Thompson Stadium

Alamo Heights (9-1) vs. Kerrville Tivy (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Alamo Heights' Orem Stadium

Gregory-Portland (7-3) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (5-5), 7 p.m. Thursday at Portland's Akins Wildcat Stadium

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3) vs. Roma (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi's Hornet Stadium

San Antonio Burbank (7-3) vs. Lockhart (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

Mission Sharyland (6-4) vs. Edcouch-Elsa (4-6), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mission's Thompson Stadium

San Antonio Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. San Antonio Harlandale (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Converse's Rutledge Stadium