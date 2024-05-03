A Royse City High School student is facing a misdemeanor after police say they posted a "credible threat" directed at the school on social media.

The student, who was identified only as a 17-year-old, was arrested at home without incident and booked into the Hunt County Detention Center. The student is facing a charge of threat of exhibition or use of firearms which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Royse City Police said someone came forward and reported the threat and that they immediately began an investigation. Police did not provide any details about the threat and only said it was "serious in nature."

Police said they believed the threat was an isolated incident and that no other individuals were involved.

Royse City police planned to have an increased presence at school on Friday.