Oak Cliff Unites Behind SOC, Celebrates Back-to-Back State Football Championships

A come-from-behind win to claim its second consecutive state title Friday night ushered South Oak Cliff High School into unchartered territory for Dallas ISD programs and only further enhances what many see as growing momentum in southern Dallas.

The Golden Bears overcame a slow start to defeat Port Neches-Groves, running off 29 straight points en route to a 34-24 win at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The win proved a fitting end for a South Oak Cliff team that started 0-3 in 2022 before responding by winning 13 straight games en route to a second state title.

At first glance, a skating rink might seem like the farthest thing from a state championship football game. But look a little closer and Taylor Toynes says you’ll hear that hope for another state championship for South Oak Cliff High School.

“Right now, South Oak Cliff is providing encouragement and hope to the entire community,” Toynes says.

Toynes is the founder of For Oak Cliff and Friday evening marked the nonprofit’s Christmas and skate party for the community. It included free food and holiday toys for dozens of children, all while trying to keep an eye on score updates.

“Everybody that isn’t there is with South Oak Cliff in spirit,” Toynes said.

Thousands more followed the Golden Bears run for a second straight 5A Division II state title in football inside AT&T Stadium.

It’s back-to-back, so they’re getting to do it again so we really want that to happen,” said SOC fan Tori Hallman.

Much of the success is credited to a major investment in facilities in recent years by Dallas ISD and a winning culture fostered by head coach Jason Todd

The state title for SOC last year was memorable as the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title in football in 63 years, making the second title unforgettable.

“I think that going back-to-back, to what coach Todd has said, the staff and community has said, give us what we need and you will see us succeed,” Toynes said.

And that success is something Toynes says kids in Oak Cliff are seeing and already want to emulate as SOC rolled to a second consecutive state title.