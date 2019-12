2019 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Pairings and results for the 2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs are below.

• Class 6A, Divisions I and II, semifinal schedules; quarterfinal, regional, area, bi-district results

• Class 5A, Divisions I and II, semifinal schedules; quarterfinal, regional, area, bi-district results

• Class 4A, Divisions I and II, semifinal schedules; quarterfinal, regional, area, bi-district results

• Class 3A, Divisions I and II, semifinal schedules; quarterfinal, regional, area, bi-district results

• Class 2A, Divisions I and II, semifinal schedules; quarterfinal, regional, area, bi-district results

• Class 1A, Divisions I and II, championship schedules; semifinal, quarterfinal, regional, bi-district results

• Dave Campbell's Texas Football High School Rankings Through Week 11