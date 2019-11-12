2019 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoffs

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:
Schedule/Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A-Six Man
Final Ranking: Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Week 11)

Semifinals (Dec. 14)

Division I

  • Duncanville (14-0) vs Rockwall (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
  • Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium

Division II

  • Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Spring Westfield (13-1), TBD
  • Katy Taylor (9-5) vs Austin Westlake (13-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium

Quarterfinals Results (Dec. 6-7)

Division I

  • Duncanville 49, Southlake Carroll 35
  • Rockwall 59, Prosper 42
  • Galena Park North Shore 76, Humble Atascocita 42
  • Lake Travis 48, Converse Judson 35

Division II

  • Denton Guyer 48, Amarillo Tascosa 7
  • Spring Westfield 38, Jesuit 28
  • Katy Taylor 58, Cypress Creek 20
  • Austin Westlake 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14

Regionals Results (Nov. 29-30)

Division I, Region I

  • Southlake Carroll 49, Midland Lee 27
  • Duncanville 45, Arlington Martin 17

Division I, Region II

  • Rockwall 37, Klein Oak 27
  • Prosper 38, The Woodlands 14

Division I, Region III

  • Galena Park North Shore 56, Katy 35
  • Humble Atascocita 42, Katy Tompkins 24

Division I, Region IV

  • Lake Travis 52, Weslaco 17
  • Converse Judson 69, Laredo United 21

Division II, Region I

  • Denton Guyer 42, Arlington 21
  • Amarillo Tascosa 46, Flower Mound Marcus 14

Division II, Region II

  • Dallas Jesuit 28, Klein Collins 21
  • Spring Westfield 38, Hewitt Midway 7

Division II, Region III

  • Cypress Creek 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 33
  • Katy Taylor 35, Humble 14

Division II, Region IV

  • Austin Westlake 45, Weslaco East 14
  • San Antonio Brandeis 21, Edinburg Vela 14

Area Results (Nov. 21-23)

Division I, Region I

  • Midland Lee 55, Arlington Lamar 49
  • Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15
  • Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28
  • Duncanville 59, Flower Mound 13
Division I, Region II
  • Allen 59, Rockwall 60
  • Klein Oak 41, Cypress Ranch 7
  • Prosper 45, Mesquite 18
  • The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT
Division I, Region III
  • Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14
  • Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35
  • Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27
  • Humble Atascocita 46, Dickinson 27
Division I, Region IV
  • Lake Travis 49, SA Madison 21
  • Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34
  • Converse Judson 49, SA Reagan 20
  • Laredo United 47, San Benito 28
Division II, Region I
  • Arlington 34, El Paso Americas 14
  • Denton Guyer 50, Cedar Hill 41
  • Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37
  • Flower Mound Marcus 36, Lake Highlands 27
Division II, Region II
  • Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25
  • Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14
  • Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27
  • Spring Westfield 36, Tomball Memorial 26
Division II, Region III
  • Cypress Creek 35, Katy Mayde Creek 14
  • Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35
  • Katy Taylor 21, Houston Memorial 14
  • Humble 28, Richmond George Ranch 21
Division II, Region IV
  • Austin Westlake 24, SA Northside Brennan 6
  • Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10
  • SA Northside Brandeis 35, Schertz Clemens 21
  • Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21

Bi-District Results (Nov. 14-16)

Division I, Region I

  • Midland Lee 65, EP Montwood 32
  • Arlington Lamar 37, Euless Trinity 34
  • Southlake Carroll 84, Lewisville 6
  • De Soto 44, Dallas Skyline 6
  • Odessa Permian 48, EP Franklin 13
  • Arlington Martin 69, San Angelo Central 0
  • Lewisville Flower Mound 31, Keller 30
  • Duncanville 45, South Grand Prairie 14

Division I, Region II

  • Allen 54, Garland Sachse 20
  • Rockwall 47, Killeen Harker Heights 7
  • Cypress Ranch 38, Round Rock Stony Point 24
  • Klein Oak 47, Aldine MacArthur 17
  • Prosper 24, Wylie 0
  • Mesquite 52, Killeen Shoemaker 6
  • Cypress Woods 42, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28
  • The Woodlands 17, Spring 0

Division I, Region III

  • Cypress Fairbanks 65, Houston Bellaire 20
  • Katy 35, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
  • Galena Park North Shore 54, Pasadena Dobie 0
  • Pearland Dawson 38, League City Clear Springs 32
  • Cypress Falls 27, Houston Lamar 14
  • Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Travis 28
  • Humble Atascocita 69, Deer Park 29
  • Dickinson 28, Pearland 23

Division I, Region IV

  • Lake Travis 21, Smithson Valley 3
  • SA Madison 28, SA Northside Stevens 21
  • McAllen Memorial 31, Laredo United South 28
  • Weslaco 35, Los Fresnos 28
  • Converse Judson 56, Buda Hays 21
  • SA Reagan 23, SA Northside O'Connor 20, OT
  • Laredo United 38, Mission 35, OT
  • San Benito 70, Edinburg North 7
Division II, Region I
  • EP Americas 36, Wolfforth Frenship 35
  • Arlington 58, N. Richland Hills Richland 3
  • Denton Guyer 50, Lewisville Hebron 30
  • Cedar Hill 38, Richardson Pearce 20
  • Amarillo Tascosa 41, EP Pebble Hills 6
  • Arlington Bowie 42, Weatherford 36
  • Lewisville Marcus 34, Keller Central 7
  • Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mansfield Summit 19
Division II, Region II
  • Dallas Jesuit 45, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
  • Longview 41, Temple 10
  • Austin Vandegrift 14, Cypress Bridgeland 13
  • Klein Collins 37, Spring Dekaney 6
  • McKinney 13, Garland Naaman Forest 10
  • Hewitt Midway 35, Tyler Lee 7
  • Tomball Memorial 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 43
  • Spring Westfield 41, Klein Cain 15
Division II, Region III
  • Cypress Creek 41, Houston Westside 21
  • Katy Mayde Creek 27, Fort Bend Bush 21
  • Beaumont West Brook 55, Humble Kingwood 21
  • Houston Strake Jesuit 48, League City Clear Creek 14
  • Houston Memorial 20, Houston Heights 9
  • Katy Taylor 51, Fort Bend Elkins 41
  • Humble 24, Houston King 14
  • Richmond George Ranch 49, Clear Falls 37
Division II, Region IV
  • Austin Westlake 30, Cibolo Steele 7
  • SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Roosevelt 13
  • McAllen Rowe 42, Laredo Alexander 28
  • Weslaco East 18, Harlingen South 14
  • Schertz Clemens 27, Austin Bowie 17
  • SA Northside Brandeis 42, SA Johnson 28
  • Eagle Pass 42, PSJA 31
  • Edinburg Vela 42, Harlingen 35
