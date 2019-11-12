2019 Class 6A Texas High School Football Playoffs

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:
Semifinals (Dec. 14)
Division I
- Duncanville (14-0) vs Rockwall (12-2), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
- Galena Park North Shore (13-1) vs Lake Travis (13-1), 4 p.m. Saturday at Round Rock’s Reeves Stadium
Division II
- Denton Guyer (13-1) vs Spring Westfield (13-1), TBD
- Katy Taylor (9-5) vs Austin Westlake (13-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Waco’s McLane Stadium
Quarterfinals Results (Dec. 6-7)
Division I
- Duncanville 49, Southlake Carroll 35
- Rockwall 59, Prosper 42
- Galena Park North Shore 76, Humble Atascocita 42
- Lake Travis 48, Converse Judson 35
Division II
- Denton Guyer 48, Amarillo Tascosa 7
- Spring Westfield 38, Jesuit 28
- Katy Taylor 58, Cypress Creek 20
- Austin Westlake 42, SA Northside Brandeis 14
Regionals Results (Nov. 29-30)
Division I, Region I
- Southlake Carroll 49, Midland Lee 27
- Duncanville 45, Arlington Martin 17
Division I, Region II
- Rockwall 37, Klein Oak 27
- Prosper 38, The Woodlands 14
Division I, Region III
- Galena Park North Shore 56, Katy 35
- Humble Atascocita 42, Katy Tompkins 24
Division I, Region IV
- Lake Travis 52, Weslaco 17
- Converse Judson 69, Laredo United 21
Division II, Region I
- Denton Guyer 42, Arlington 21
- Amarillo Tascosa 46, Flower Mound Marcus 14
Division II, Region II
- Dallas Jesuit 28, Klein Collins 21
- Spring Westfield 38, Hewitt Midway 7
Division II, Region III
- Cypress Creek 45, Houston Strake Jesuit 33
- Katy Taylor 35, Humble 14
Division II, Region IV
- Austin Westlake 45, Weslaco East 14
- San Antonio Brandeis 21, Edinburg Vela 14
Area Results (Nov. 21-23)
Division I, Region I
- Midland Lee 55, Arlington Lamar 49
- Southlake Carroll 37, De Soto 15
- Arlington Martin 71, Odessa Permian 28
- Duncanville 59, Flower Mound 13
Division I, Region II
- Allen 59, Rockwall 60
- Klein Oak 41, Cypress Ranch 7
- Prosper 45, Mesquite 18
- The Woodlands 34, Cypress Woods 28, 3OT
- Katy 27, Cypress Fairbanks 14
- Galena Park North Shore 58, Pearland Dawson 35
- Katy Tompkins 30, Cypress Falls 27
- Humble Atascocita 46, Dickinson 27
- Lake Travis 49, SA Madison 21
- Weslaco 41, McAllen Memorial 34
- Converse Judson 49, SA Reagan 20
- Laredo United 47, San Benito 28
Division II, Region I
- Arlington 34, El Paso Americas 14
- Denton Guyer 50, Cedar Hill 41
- Amarillo Tascosa 45, Arlington Bowie 37
- Flower Mound Marcus 36, Lake Highlands 27
- Dallas Jesuit 27, Longview 25
- Klein Collins 28, Austin Vandegrift 14
- Hewitt Midway 38, McKinney 27
- Spring Westfield 36, Tomball Memorial 26
- Cypress Creek 35, Katy Mayde Creek 14
- Houston Strake Jesuit 63, Beaumont West Brook 35
- Katy Taylor 21, Houston Memorial 14
- Humble 28, Richmond George Ranch 21
- Austin Westlake 24, SA Northside Brennan 6
- Weslaco East 24, McAllen Rowe 10
- SA Northside Brandeis 35, Schertz Clemens 21
- Edinburg Vela 45, Eagle Pass 21
Bi-District Results (Nov. 14-16)
Division I, Region I
- Midland Lee 65, EP Montwood 32
- Arlington Lamar 37, Euless Trinity 34
- Southlake Carroll 84, Lewisville 6
- De Soto 44, Dallas Skyline 6
- Odessa Permian 48, EP Franklin 13
- Arlington Martin 69, San Angelo Central 0
- Lewisville Flower Mound 31, Keller 30
- Duncanville 45, South Grand Prairie 14
Division I, Region II
- Allen 54, Garland Sachse 20
- Rockwall 47, Killeen Harker Heights 7
- Cypress Ranch 38, Round Rock Stony Point 24
- Klein Oak 47, Aldine MacArthur 17
- Prosper 24, Wylie 0
- Mesquite 52, Killeen Shoemaker 6
- Cypress Woods 42, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 28
- The Woodlands 17, Spring 0
Division I, Region III
- Cypress Fairbanks 65, Houston Bellaire 20
- Katy 35, Fort Bend Ridge Point 28
- Galena Park North Shore 54, Pasadena Dobie 0
- Pearland Dawson 38, League City Clear Springs 32
- Cypress Falls 27, Houston Lamar 14
- Katy Tompkins 35, Fort Bend Travis 28
- Humble Atascocita 69, Deer Park 29
- Dickinson 28, Pearland 23
Division I, Region IV
- Lake Travis 21, Smithson Valley 3
- SA Madison 28, SA Northside Stevens 21
- McAllen Memorial 31, Laredo United South 28
- Weslaco 35, Los Fresnos 28
- Converse Judson 56, Buda Hays 21
- SA Reagan 23, SA Northside O'Connor 20, OT
- Laredo United 38, Mission 35, OT
- San Benito 70, Edinburg North 7
Division II, Region I
- EP Americas 36, Wolfforth Frenship 35
- Arlington 58, N. Richland Hills Richland 3
- Denton Guyer 50, Lewisville Hebron 30
- Cedar Hill 38, Richardson Pearce 20
- Amarillo Tascosa 41, EP Pebble Hills 6
- Arlington Bowie 42, Weatherford 36
- Lewisville Marcus 34, Keller Central 7
- Richardson Lake Highlands 35, Mansfield Summit 19
- Dallas Jesuit 45, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
- Longview 41, Temple 10
- Austin Vandegrift 14, Cypress Bridgeland 13
- Klein Collins 37, Spring Dekaney 6
- McKinney 13, Garland Naaman Forest 10
- Hewitt Midway 35, Tyler Lee 7
- Tomball Memorial 49, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 43
- Spring Westfield 41, Klein Cain 15
- Cypress Creek 41, Houston Westside 21
- Katy Mayde Creek 27, Fort Bend Bush 21
- Beaumont West Brook 55, Humble Kingwood 21
- Houston Strake Jesuit 48, League City Clear Creek 14
- Houston Memorial 20, Houston Heights 9
- Katy Taylor 51, Fort Bend Elkins 41
- Humble 24, Houston King 14
- Richmond George Ranch 49, Clear Falls 37
- Austin Westlake 30, Cibolo Steele 7
- SA Northside Brennan 35, SA Roosevelt 13
- McAllen Rowe 42, Laredo Alexander 28
- Weslaco East 18, Harlingen South 14
- Schertz Clemens 27, Austin Bowie 17
- SA Northside Brandeis 42, SA Johnson 28
- Eagle Pass 42, PSJA 31
- Edinburg Vela 42, Harlingen 35
