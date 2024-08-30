A Dallas police officer was killed in a shooting in Oak Cliff on Thursday night, and sources within the department tell NBC 5 two other officers were wounded.

Police logs show officers were responding to a call just after 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

NBCDFW.com The scene of a shooting where three Dallas police officers were shot in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

Neighbors near the crime scene told NBC 5 they heard a flurry of gunfire.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Around a dozen gunshots can be heard being fired at 10:12 p.m. in home surveillance video obtained by NBC 5.

Lewisville police confirm a suspect was shot and killed on I-35E near Business 121 after a pursuit involving Dallas police. They say no Lewisville officers were involved and the highway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

The Dallas police officers were taken to two area hospitals.

NBCDFW.com Police officers gathered outside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dozens of police officers were seen standing around outside Baylor University Medical Center, and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

NBC 5 Dozens of police officers could be seen outside Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

NBC 5 confirmed Texas Rangers arrived on the scene where the suspect was shot and killed.