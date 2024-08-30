Dallas

Dallas officer killed in shooting, suspect dead after chase

Dallas Police confirm one officer was killed and sources tell NBC 5 two others were wounded in a shooting Thursday night.

By NBCDFW Staff

Officers on the scene investigating where a suspect in a Dallas police shooting was shot and killed in Lewisville.
NBCDFW.com

A Dallas police officer was killed in a shooting in Oak Cliff on Thursday night, and sources within the department tell NBC 5 two other officers were wounded.

Police logs show officers were responding to a call just after 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

The scene of a shooting where three Dallas police officers were shot in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.
NBCDFW.com
The scene of a shooting where three Dallas police officers were shot in the 900 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

Neighbors near the crime scene told NBC 5 they heard a flurry of gunfire.

Around a dozen gunshots can be heard being fired at 10:12 p.m. in home surveillance video obtained by NBC 5.

Lewisville police confirm a suspect was shot and killed on I-35E near Business 121 after a pursuit involving Dallas police. They say no Lewisville officers were involved and the highway is expected to be shut down for an extended period of time.

The Dallas police officers were taken to two area hospitals.

Police officers gathered outside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
NBCDFW.com
Police officers gathered outside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dozens of police officers were seen standing around outside Baylor University Medical Center, and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dozens of police officers could be seen outside Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
NBC 5
Dozens of police officers could be seen outside Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

NBC 5 confirmed Texas Rangers arrived on the scene where the suspect was shot and killed.

NBCDFW.com

