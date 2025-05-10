Lake Texoma is nearly 19 feet above normal.

Flooding has caused several businesses to close, like The Point Restaurant.

“It’s about as bad as we want it to get,” said General Manager Jimmy Snider.

Torrential rain over the past couple weeks has pushed lake levels to the restaurant's backdoor, and because its sewer system is so close to flooding, the restaurant will remain closed for one of the busiest days of the year.

“It is a complete bummer to close Mother's Day, especially with the tradition and all, but we'll be thankful to be able to get back open and do this summer,” said Snider.



Several other restaurants along the lake have flooded inside and will likely remain closed for weeks or months.

From sunken marina bridges to boat ramps, high water is wreaking havoc across Lake Texoma.

Many wonder whether levels will top the spillway, which has only happened five times, the most recent in 2015.

The potentially historic event is compelling many to come see it.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s going to go over sooner or later,’ and they're letting out so much water over there at the dam right now,” said Robert Lawhon, a Bonham resident.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers, lake levels are projected to peak Sunday at 636.3”, just shy of the 640 feet needed to overflow the spillway. The Corps says the estimate does not take any future rain into account.



As of Friday at 9 p.m., the lake elevation at Lake Texoma was 634.9".