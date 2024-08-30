For Oak Cliff, a symbol for change, becomes memorial site

There's almost always activity at the For Oak Cliff Community Center, a safe space for many neighbors.

"It's a really nice area where we come to train or practice or run or anything like that, just to be stress-free," said Shania Cazares, who comes out about three times a week.

But that safe haven became part of a different activity Thursday night, the building riddled with bullet holes after a Dallas police officer was gunned down outside the center.

"You got the young kids here, and we have a computer class here. It's just… it's not right. You know, it’s not right," said 63-year-old Jeannette Pinson, who has lived in the neighborhood almost her whole life.

The parking lot is slowly becoming a memorial.

“Small token, just from us, you know," said Dontes Washington as he placed a teddy bear on the ground.

“We practice right here. And so to have this in our own backyard kind of hurts and kind of saddens us a little bit," he said.

Washington heard the gunshots and discovered soon afterward that the fallen officer was friends with some of his former Little League players and their families.

“He belonged to more than DPD, so that’s the thing," said Keio Gamble, local leader and founder of The State of the Black Man.

Gamble, who knew the officer, said he was homegrown and involved in local high school and college alumni groups, and was a former teacher at Texan Can Academy.

"He has a huge footprint on this city, so the city is hurting," Gamble said. “His students, former students, his classmates from college, his coworkers from wherever he was teaching, everybody says the same thing: He was the same person to, for, and with everybody.”

A person who became the victim of the violence he was trying to prevent-- outside a place that was trying to do the same.

"Really, it represents hope and to get the voices out in the community to kind of tap into one heart for a safe Dallas, 365 days," said City Council member Carolyn King Arnold, who represents the district. "It is a stab in the heart today to see something like this, to wake up to it."

For Oak Cliff released a statement saying:

"Last night, For Oak Cliff received the devastating news that Dallas police officer Darron Burks tragically lost his life, following a shooting that occurred late after hours in the parking lot of our community campus. Two other officers were also injured, with one currently in critical condition. Our hearts go out to the families, loved ones, and colleagues of these brave officers during this incredibly difficult time.

While this tragic incident occurred at our campus, we want to emphasize that it was a random and isolated event. We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation. For Oak Cliff remains steadfast in our commitment to serving our community and will not be deterred from our mission. We will continue our work with compassion, impact and resilience, even in the face of such heartbreak."