Four dead in multi-vehicle crash in Anna

Anna police and fire departments are on the scene of a major multi-vehicle crash that killed four Friday afternoon.

The Collin County Sheriff confirmed there were four fatalities and multiple individuals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on northbound US 75 just past White Street.

Approximately five vehicles were involved with one vehicle on fire, according to the Collin County Sheriff.

Traffic is being diverted to the access road at White Street. Expect delays as the highway remains closed for an extended period.

The Anna Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.