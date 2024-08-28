Dress made of playing cards disqualified from State Fair art contest

A dress designed by a Collin County teenager is getting lots of attention but when she entered it into a competition at the State Fair of Texas, she was disqualified.

Kaylee Rodgers, 17, spent days making the gown out of 40 decks of playing cards that her mom brought home from work.

“One of their partners is Amazon and they gave them a bunch of cards that otherwise would have been thrown out and she brought them home to me,” explained Rodgers.

Inspired by a Pinterest post, Rodgers began sewing, stapling and gluing her masterpiece which she entered into the ‘designers craftsman junior division recycled and found items’ competition at the State Fair.

“And they said, ‘Hey you have to come pick up your dress. It’s been disqualified. It’s too big,” said Rodgers.

She says she was disappointed but knew the rules limit the size of submissions.

“It was a fair disqualification because I wouldn't want to enter a competition, and someone bend the rules and win when I followed all the rules. So, I definitely think it’s a fair disqualification, but it had a greater outcome,” said Rodgers.

A photo of the dress her mom shared online has now been seen around the world.

“Some people have called the Fair, they're saying boycott the Fair, please do not do that. We love the Fair,” said Rodgers.

Rodgers says she's in talks with a casino and a museum to display the dress, and the dress may be seen at the State Fair after all.

“It was a Fair disqualification and they're still trying to find a way to use me which is amazing,” said Rodgers, who’s making the most of the hand she’s been dealt. “I’m very proud of it,” said Rodgers.