What to Know Bluebonnets were adopted as the Texas state flower on March 7, 1901.

Ennis was designated by the 1997 Texas Legislature as the home of the Official Texas Bluebonnet Trail and was designated the Official Bluebonnet City of Texas.

There is no law prohibiting the picking of bluebonnets, but picking them before they have 'gone to seed' means fewer bluebonnets next year, so it's best to leave them alone.

Make sure you're not on private property taking pictures if you want to avoid a trespassing charge.

Beware of fire ants and snakes in bluebonnets!

It's that time of year. The bluebonnets are in bloom, and if you can't get enough of the state flower, you'll want to take a drive 30 miles south of Dallas on Interstate 45 to Ellis County.

Ennis, the "Official Bluebonnet City" of Texas, is home to some of the best and most abundant bluebonnets in the state.

For daily bluebonnet updates, contact the Ennis Welcome Center at (972) 878-4748 or visit the wildflower watch page on the trails official website.

You can also follow Visit Ennis, Texas on Facebook, Instagram andX (formerly known as Twitter). Bluebonnet fans can also follow Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival on Facebook.

WHEN IS THE ENNIS BLUEBONNET TRAILS FESTIVAL?

The bluebonnets in the Ennis area are at their peak just in time for the 73rd Annual Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival, April 11-13.

During the festival, there will be more to see than just beautiful bluebonnets. Downtown Ennis will have arts and crafts, a kids' fun area, bluebonnet souvenirs for sale, food and live music.

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival

Friday, April 11 - 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 12 - 10 a.m. start to 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 13 - 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Daily admission for the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival is $5 per person with children 12 and under free. Admission is cashless, so you'll need a credit or debit card.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO VISIT THE BLUEBONNET TRAILS?

While there's a charge for the festival, there's no charge to drive along the 40 miles of trails around Ennis all month long.

You can stop by the Ennis Welcome Center at 201 NW Main Street, to get a map of the trails and information about the festival.

If you're still not sure where to set up your totally Texas family portrait, you're encouraged to download the Ennis Y'all mobile app to find the best route to the most picturesque spots on the day of your visit.

You'll find uniquely Texas photo opportunities that include cows, horses, and of course, an abundance of the state wildflower.

IS IT ILLEGAL TO PICK BLUEBONNETS?

While it's a myth that you'll be arrested for picking bluebonnets, it's best to leave them where they are. Leaving the flowers alone allows them to fully seed so that next year's flowers will be abundant. Picking them or mowing them before they go to seed could impact wildflower production next year.

There are, however, a few ways your visit with the bluebonnets could get you in trouble in the eyes of the law. Some beautiful fields of flowers are on private property, meaning you could be trespassing while taking photos of the flowers.

If your flower spot is on the side of the road, take traffic laws into consideration -- which the Texas DPS details here -- in order to stay safe and ticket-free.

