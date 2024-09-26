When you head out to the State Fair of Texas, the costs can add up fast. We're going through deals and discounts on tickets, food and rides. You'll also find some insider ways to save when you head to Fair Park during the fair's run from September 27 to October 20.

OPENING DAY DEALS AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

ADMISSION PRICES AND DISCOUNTS

We rounded up all the ways to save on admission below, but keep in mind the admission discount offers cannot be combined.

Regular-priced tickets to the fair Monday-Thursday cost $15 for adults and $10 for kids and seniors. On Friday, prices go up to $20 for adults and $15 for kids and seniors. Fairgoers pay $25 for adults and $18 for kids and seniors on weekends. Tickets are available online or at the gate. Ability to cash in on the deals below will depend on where you choose to purchase your ticket.

SEASON PASSES

If you plan to head to the fair a few times, a digital season pass might be the ticket. $50 gets you inside the gates all 24 days.

DEALS BY DAY

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday and Sunday Other ways to save

MONDAY STATE FAIR OF TEXAS DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military, first responders and their families. (Must present valid ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

TUESDAY STATE FAIR OF TEXAS DISCOUNTS

Big Tex Insider Discount: $10 online tickets with a special code you receive if you sign up to be a Big Tex Insider.

Thrilling Tuesdays: If you love the Midway, head out to Fair Park on Tuesdays. Most rides are offered at a discount.

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military, first responders and their families. (Must present valid ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY STATE FAIR OF TEXAS DISCOUNTS

$5 tickets at the gate with donation of five canned food items. Donations will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military, first responders and their families. (Must present valid ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

THURSDAY STATE FAIR OF TEXAS DISCOUNTS

Big Tex Insider Discount: $10 online tickets with a special code you get if you sign up to be a Big Tex Insider.

Senior Day Discount: $5 dollar admission for fairgoers 60 and older.

Thrifty Thursdays: Fair food lovers can stretch their coupons on Thursdays. Dozens of participating food vendors are offering discounted prices on more dozens signature menu items. Check out the dishes, prices and locations here - you'll find everything from classics to past Big Tex Choice Awards winners on the list!

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military, first responders and their families. (Must present valid ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

FRIDAY STATE FAIR OF TEXAS DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military, first responders and their families. (Must present valid ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY STATE FAIR OF TEXAS DISCOUNTS

$5 off at the gate with a coupon from participating McDonald's or using the McDonald’s code at online checkout.

$5 off for military, first responders and their families. (Must present valid ID)

Adults pay kids prices after 5 p.m.

FOOD & DRINK DEALS AT THE STATE FAIR OF TEXAS

Once you're inside, you'll need to trade your cash for coupons to fill up on fair food or have fun on the Midway. Coupons cost $1 and they never expire - so hold on to any extras for next year! Just like admission, the State Fair is offering deals inside the gate on rides, games and food.

2-COUPON WATER

Look closely at the signs to find stands scattered throughout the fairgrounds selling water for two coupons.

SODA REFILL SAVINGS

A collectible Big Tex cup sold by concessionaires unlocks discounts on refills. If you have one from your last trip to the fair, bring it along to get the same discount.

BRING YOUR OWN!

Fairgoers can bring their own snacks and drinks into the fair. Just be sure to leave glass, metal utensils and alcohol at home. New security rules in 2024 will place some limitations on coolers to follow the updated bag policy. Only soft-shell coolers that are 9 in. x 10 in. x 12 in. or smaller are allowed into the fair, and fairgoers should avoid loose ice in coolers.

SAVE YOUR COUPONS!

If you have coupons from past State Fair trips lying around your house - they're still good! Coupons don't expire, so be sure to hang onto any extras you have leftover for next year's trip.

