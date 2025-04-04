Free, virtual tax credit education class for North Texas Families

For families who still haven't filed their taxes yet, there is a chance that tax credits are available that you may not have been aware of, according to local nonprofit Ascend Dallas.

Ascend Dallas has a mission of empowering and equipping women, specifically through financial empowerment.

"We just want to make sure that people know what their status is and not leave any money on the table," Ascend Dallas CEO Kate Rose Marquez said. "We serve women who are primarily lower income. They have the appetite for knowledge and want to change the trajectory of their lives; they just need the information, and we provide that for them."

The nonprofit is offering a free, virtual tax credit education class on Wednesday, April 9. All North Texans have to do is register.

"You can learn about how to file your taxes and income tax credits. There will be a lot of information to inform you and equip you to file your taxes," Marquez said.

She said the organization educates DFW families on maximizing their refunds through credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit.

"When we work with our clients with financial coaching and financial literacy, what we see is that they don't know what they don't know. The more we work with them, the more we see those aha moments. Like just how to file and what you might be missing that you can get a credit for,. We do all of this because we know that when you lift up a woman, you lift up a community," Marquez said.

Last year, in partnership with VITA, low-income families in North Texas received $14.5 million in refunds.