Gunman robs two women on Fort Worth trail, takes $7K wedding ring

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed two women at gunpoint on Monday morning in the Tanglewood neighborhood.

According to police, they were dispatched to the 3800 block of Overton Park Drive along the walking trail around 6 a.m. Monday.

“They were approached by the suspect, which they described as a six-foot-tall male. He had a face mask, and he actually had a weapon on him,” said Daniel Segura, Fort Worth Police Department public information officer.

The woman told police the man had come out of the bushes.

“He demanded the victims to give them whatever they have. One of the victims had a ring, so she gave him that ring, and then he actually told the victim, to go away. And that's when he also fled into a different direction,” Segura said.

The victims followed the man’s instructions and later called 911.

According to police, one of the victims gave up her wedding ring valued at $7,000.

“I can definitely understand the feelings of giving up something that meaningful, with that meaning to the victim,” Segura said. “So, regardless if it was a ring or a one single dollar bill, it is a robbery because the suspect had a weapon.”

Police said they searched the area; however, as of Tuesday afternoon, they have not made any arrests.

On Tuesday morning, several neighbors and visitors walked, ran, and biked the trail.

“It’s just a beautiful trail,” Diane Wright said. Wright lives in the area and frequently walks her dog, Wilson, on the trail. “There's a lot of families. There's lot of people out here walking, I always feel safe.”

Wright was unaware of the ongoing investigation.

“That is just awful. I can't imagine it. This seems like a very safe place with houses all around. And I've never felt unsafe,” Wright said.

Police said neither of the victims was hurt. However, some neighbors said they felt uneasy.

“I'm not going to walk that early when it's still dark. So, in the day where there's a lot of people out, I feel fine,” Wright said.

Police advise the community to remain aware of their surroundings, carry their cellphones, and walk in pairs.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police.