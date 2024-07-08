Don't miss the 7th Riverfront Jazz Festival!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters (TBAAL) invite you to the 7th Annual Riverfront Jazz Festival at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas from August 30 through September 1. The three-day event over Labor Day weekend kicks off with three stages of performers spanning a wide range of genres with live jazz, R&B, soul, blues, pop and neo soul every day.

Dozens of artists ranging from rising stars to music legends will perform over the course of the weekend filled with tributes to the genre’s history. Performers include: CeeLo Green, Jeffery Osborne, Ginuwine, Cassandra Wilson, Stanley Jordan, Maysa, Shelia E., Ruben Studdard, Patrice Rushen, Take 6, and many, many more! All stages and performances are indoors.

In addition to the great, live music, attendees can browse and shop at vendor booths, and enjoy delectable and diverse food.

The Riverfront Jazz Festival is produced by TBAAL.

TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival

Labor Day Weekend

August 30-September 1

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

650 S Griffin Street, Dallas

Purchase your tickets HERE.

About TBAAL

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters is a multi-discipline institution with the mission to foster, cultivate, preserve, and promote culture and arts from the African, African American, and Caribbean experience. All proceeds of the TBAAL Riverfront Jazz Festival benefit the TBAAL Youth Arts-and-Education programs, the archive collection and promote the organization’s sustainability. To learn more about the organization, visit www.tbaal.org.