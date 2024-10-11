Dallas Día de Los Muertos 2024

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Navarro Group invite you to join us as we celebrate Día de los Muertos on Saturday, October 26, at Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas.

This vibrant outdoor event promises to be a spectacle for everyone. It is open for all to attend and admission is free of charge. So, bring your family and all your friends and enjoy the parade, the catrins and catrinas, great food, great music and much more.

The essence of Día de Los Muertos lies in the shared celebration and tradition of honoring family and friends who have passed away, fostering a sense of unity among attendees. The festival invites attendees to partake in the tradition and dress in traditional attire which can be observed by dressing as a Catrin/Catrina or having your face painted as a Calavera (Mexican sugar skull).

The Dallas Día de los Muertos festival will kick off at 2 p.m. At 6 p.m. some of Dallas' respected leaders will be honored for their invaluable contributions to our community. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Attendees can look forward to an evening filled with vibrant live music, a stunning parade showcasing artistic floats, delicious food concessions, artisans, and much more! In addition to the musical acts, there will be a Catrina contest, showcasing the Catrina tradition, a staple of the Dia de Los Muertos celebration.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Join us as we come together to embrace Latin heritage and create lasting memories during Dallas Día de Los Muertos!

Dallas Día de los Muertos

Presented by Reliant

Saturday, October 26

Festival: 2 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Program: 6 p.m.

Parade: 7 p.m.

Admission is FREE!

Dallas City Hall

1500 Marilla Street

Downtown Dallas

For more information, click HERE.