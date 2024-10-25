Fort Worth

No students involved in shooting near Fort Worth's Eastern Hills HS, police say

Shooting did not take place on school property, police say

Fort Worth police investigate a shooting along Meadowbrook Drive, near Eastern Hills High School, Friday, Oct. 25, 2025.
Fort Worth police say no students were involved in a shooting that took place near a high school and elementary school Friday afternoon.

Police confirmed the shooting took place just before 2 p.m. near Eastern Hills High School and not far from Eastern Hills Elementary, but that it did not occur at either school or in the school parking lots. The Fort Worth ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that the school was on lockdown but that it has been lifted.

Fort Worth police said neighborhood patrol officers were in the area on a separate call since 11:30 a.m. and were still close by when the shooting took place at about 1:49 p.m.

From Texas Sky Ranger, several police vehicles were seen stopped at the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Weiler Boulevard/Yeager Street, investigating a black sedan stopped in the intersection.

Police have not confirmed any other details about the shooting.

