The Midlothian Fire Department says they're mourning more than a station dog, but a part of their family.

On Tuesday morning, the department announced that Fire Station 1's firehouse dog, Riggs, was found dead after being hit by a car.

The department first reported Riggs missing on Friday. They said he was last seen on the station's security footage at about 2:45 p.m., walking toward U.S. Highway 287.

Officials said they received reports of citizens spotting Riggs near the on-ramp, and another stating a small black SUV was attempting to pick him up.

The fire department said volunteer Carrie Butterfield and her tracking dog Bullet tried to locate Riggs, but lost his scent near the area where he disappeared.

Fire officials said that while it's not the outcome they hoped for, they're grateful for the community's support.

"From those who helped search, shared posts, handed out flyers, made donations, or simply kept Riggs in their thoughts—your kindness and compassion meant the world to us," the fire department said.

Officials did not disclose where the dog was found or if the $2,500 reward offered for locating Riggs was issued.