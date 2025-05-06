Midlothian

Midlothian firehouse dog missing since Friday found dead, officials confirm

Fire officials said that while it's not the outcome they hoped for, they're grateful for the community's support

By Lauren Harper

Riggs
Midlothian Fire Department

The Midlothian Fire Department says they're mourning more than a station dog, but a part of their family.

On Tuesday morning, the department announced that Fire Station 1's firehouse dog, Riggs, was found dead after being hit by a car.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The department first reported Riggs missing on Friday. They said he was last seen on the station's security footage at about 2:45 p.m., walking toward U.S. Highway 287.

Officials said they received reports of citizens spotting Riggs near the on-ramp, and another stating a small black SUV was attempting to pick him up.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire department said volunteer Carrie Butterfield and her tracking dog Bullet tried to locate Riggs, but lost his scent near the area where he disappeared.

Riggs
Riggs (Midlothian Fire Department)

Fire officials said that while it's not the outcome they hoped for, they're grateful for the community's support.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Colleyville 14 hours ago

Lightning strike causes fire at Colleyville home, sending 3 to hospital

Dallas 14 hours ago

Help on Hold: Family with mental health crisis waits nearly 7 hours for Dallas police

"From those who helped search, shared posts, handed out flyers, made donations, or simply kept Riggs in their thoughts—your kindness and compassion meant the world to us," the fire department said.

Officials did not disclose where the dog was found or if the $2,500 reward offered for locating Riggs was issued.

This article tagged under:

Midlothian
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us