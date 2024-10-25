DeSoto school bus driver evacuates bus before engine catches fire

A DeSoto ISD school bus caught fire while taking kids from one campus to another Friday afternoon, the district says.

While driving near Hampton and Parkerville roads, the bus driver noticed smoke coming from the vehicle and stopped the bus. The driver evacuated all of the students and escorted them to a safe space away from the vehicle while they waited for a backup.

While waiting, the bus's engine caught fire but was quickly contained and put out by firefighters.

None of the students were injured.

When Texas Sky Ranger flew over the area Friday afternoon, there was obvious charring and extensive damage visible near the engine compartment and the driver's side window.

It's unclear which school the bus was coming from or where it was headed.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.