The search is over for Rogelio "Christopher" Gonzalez, a 50-year-old wanted for multiple child sexual assault charges since 2012, according to police.

District Attorney Timothy Good announced that Gonzalez was located last week and was taken into custody in Cozumel, Mexico, where he had been living and working as a scuba instructor.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Good said Gonzalez was wanted in connection with multiple charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Johnson and Tarrant counties. Officials did not provide additional details regarding his charges.

Assistant DA Christy May said this arrest demonstrates our office's unwavering commitment to pursuing justice, regardless of how long it takes.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Gonzalez is currently in custody at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center with a $1 million bond for the Johnson County charges and a $50,000 bond for the Tarrant County charges.

It's unclear if Gonzalez has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"We are grateful to our federal law enforcement for their assistance in returning this fugitive so that he can finally stand trial," May said.