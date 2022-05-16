Forney Family Looking for Answers From Officials Shares Doorbell Video: ‘Racism is Real'

Video of a 9-year-old boy knocking on the front door and cracking a whip on the front porch of a Black family's Kaufman County home has gone viral.

The incident happened in Forney last week and ended with the boy's father, Bryan Thomas Brunson, being arrested for deadly conduct for reckless discharge of a firearm.

NBC 5 spoke to the family about why they wanted the public to see the video of the incident.

"We want to get this out there to let people know 'hey this stuff is still real.' You've just seen what happened in Buffalo, New York," said father Dezerrea Nash. "This can escalate very quickly. So we want to avoid that and get this story out there and let them know racism is real and we feel that it was definitely racially motivated."

The Nashes said when the child left their home he scratched their car and they called police.

An officer with the Kaufman County constable's office responded and spoke to Brunson about the boy's actions, but no incident report was made and there were no charges filed citing the child's age.

Two hours later the Nashes said they went to Brunson's nearby home to address the damage to their car.

Brunson answered the door with a gun.

Video shows an exchange of words and you can see and hear in the video where the gun goes off.

The Nashes and Kaufman County Constable Jason Johnson agree the gun was accidentally discharged.

"He had a child standing behind and when it went off it could have seriously injured that child or taken that child's life or somebody else's," said Kaufman County Constable Precinct 2, Jason Kaufman.

Bryan Thomas Brunson was arrested for deadly conduct for reckless discharge of a firearm. He has since bonded out of jail.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office has refused to speak with NBC 5 about the case or release Brunson's booking photo until Monday.

NBC 5 tried reaching out to Brunson Sunday but did not get a response.

The Nash family said they are upset with how the Kaufman County Constable's office initially handled their call following the whip incident and said they will explore legal action against Brunson.