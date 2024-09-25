Fort Worth Tarrant County Freedom Fund Celebration

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 along with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP invite you to attend the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom.

This year’s event will feature Fort Worth’s own Major General Anthony Woods, Commander of the Texas State Guard, as the special guest. The 2024 theme is “90 Years: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.”

For the past 90 years, as a non-partisan organization, the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP branch has promoted civil rights for all citizens. Today, the branch continues to break down social, racial, and economic barriers in our community by presenting forums, working with local law enforcement and local school districts, providing scholarships for students to advance their college careers, producing national award-winning youth through the NAACP ACT-SO program and much more. Sponsorship packages, tables, and individual tickets to the Freedom Fund Celebration are available.

For more information visit: www.naacpfwtc.org

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP

47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration

90 Years: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

Friday, October 25

6:45 p.m.

Fort Worth Convention Center

1301 Houston Street

Fort Worth

For tickets and sponsorship packages click HERE.