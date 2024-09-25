community

Fort Worth Tarrant County Freedom Fund Celebration

Celebrate 90 years of breaking barriers and building bridges with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP branch.

By Nada J. Ruddock

Major General Anthony Woods

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 along with the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP invite you to attend the 47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, October 25, at the Fort Worth Convention Center Ballroom.

This year’s event will feature Fort Worth’s own Major General Anthony Woods, Commander of the Texas State Guard, as the special guest. The 2024 theme is “90 Years: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges.”

For the past 90 years, as a non-partisan organization, the Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP branch has promoted civil rights for all citizens. Today, the branch continues to break down social, racial, and economic barriers in our community by presenting forums, working with local law enforcement and local school districts, providing scholarships for students to advance their college careers, producing national award-winning youth through the NAACP ACT-SO program and much more. Sponsorship packages, tables, and individual tickets to the Freedom Fund Celebration are available.

For more information visit: www.naacpfwtc.org

Fort Worth Tarrant County NAACP
47th Annual George D. Flemmings Freedom Fund Celebration
90 Years: Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges
Friday, October 25
6:45 p.m.
Fort Worth Convention Center
1301 Houston Street
Fort Worth

For tickets and sponsorship packages click HERE.

This article tagged under:

communityFort Worth
