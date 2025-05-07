Catholic Church
Live Updates

Live updates: Cardinals enter Sistine Chapel, start conclave to elect a new pope

Cardinals will soon start the process of choosing Pope Francis' successor.

By NBC Staff

What to Know

  • Cardinals are in the Vatican and will soon sequester in the Sistine Chapel until a new Pope is chosen.
  • The conclave will commence 16 days following the death of Pope Francis. There was a nine-day period of mourning that began with Francis' funeral.
  • One hundred thirty-three cardinal electors will vote in the conclave.
  • Smoke will rise from the Sistine Chapel after each round of voting. White smoke will rise from the chimney when a new pope is selected. If no pope is chosen, there will be black smoke.

The papal conclave will get underway soon with cardinals convening at the Sistine Chapel to choose a new pope. Follow for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
