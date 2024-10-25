Recalls

Costco recalls popular seafood item due to listeria risk. What to know

The voluntary recall affects smoked salmon products with a certain lot number.

One type of smoked salmon sold at Costco is being recalled over listeria concerns.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp., a company that provides smoked salmon to Costco under the warehouse store’s Kirkland Signature brand, issued a voluntary recall of certain packages of smoked salmon this week.

In an Oct. 22 letter to Costco members, Acme Smoked Fish said it was issuing the recall “with an abundance of caution” due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria bacteria can cause a listeriosis infection, with symptoms that may include fever, chills, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Listeriosis is often not dangerous for people with healthy immune systems, but it can be dangerous or life-threatening for pregnant people, individuals over 65, or people with weakened immune systems, according to the Cleveland Clinic

The Costco smoked salmon recall only affects packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon with the lot number 8512801270. The lot number can be found on the front of the package above the "Best By" date. 

Acme Smoked Fish says customers who have purchased smoked salmon with the above lot number should not consume the products, and should return the products to Costco for a refund. 

The company also advised consumers to call Acme Smoked Fish at 718-383-8585 with any questions or concerns.

This recall comes soon after Costco recalled certain chicken products over listeria concerns. Those recalls were part of a wider recall of ready-to-eat poultry that affected certain products sold at stores nationwide including Aldi, Walmart, Target, Giant Eagle, HEB, Trader Joe’s and Kroger.

