2019 Class 4A Texas High School Football Playoffs

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:
Schedule/Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A-Six Man
Final Ranking: Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Week 11)

Semifinals (Dec. 13)

Division I

  • Springtown (13-1) vs Waco La Vega (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
  • Carthage (14-0) vs Lampasas (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium

Division II

  • Midland Greenwood (14-0) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
  • Silsbee (9-4) vs Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium

Quarterfinals Results (Dec. 6-7)

Division I

  • Springtown 56, Dumas 39
  • Waco La Vega 44, Argyle 20
  • Carthage 24, Midlothian Heritage 7
  • Lampasas 49, Liberty Hill 34

Division II

  • Midland Greenwood 36, Iowa Park 33
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Gilmer 21
  • Silsbee 35, West Orange-Stark 28
  • Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 12

Regionals Results (Nov. 29-30)

Division I, Region I

  • Springtown 63, Andrews 20
  • Dumas 38, Decatur 35

Division I, Region II

  • Waco La Vega 45, Melissa 42
  • Argyle 42, Brownwood 14

Division I, Region III

  • Carthage 52, Crandall 21
  • Midlothian Heritage 28, Palestine 0

Division I, Region IV

  • Lampasas 66, Needville 44
  • Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6

Division II, Region I

  • Midland Greenwood 41, Lubbock Estacado 14
  • Iowa Park 57, Glen Rose 27

Division II, Region II

  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28
  • Gilmer 35, Waco Connally 21

Division II, Region III

  • West Orange-Stark 24, Bellville 14
  • Silsbee 35, Giddings 14

Division II, Region IV

  • Geronimo Navarro 31, Sinton 22
  • Wimberley 42, Rockport-Fulton 41

Area Results (Nov. 21-23)

Division I, Region I

  • Springtown 53, Clint 15
  • Andrews 56, Pampa 40
  • Dumas 23, Seminole 15
  • Decatur 69, Clint Mountain View 0

Division I, Region II

  • Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13
  • Melissa 40, China Spring 31
  • Argyle 63, Stephenville 49
  • Brownwood 37, Alvarado 35

Division I, Region III

  • Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
  • Carthage 55, Lumberton 17
  • Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14
  • Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14

Division I, Region IV

  • Needville 62, Boerne 24
  • Lampasas 56, Gonzales 6
  • El Campo 49, Beeville Jones 13
  • Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7

Division II, Region I

  • Midland Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16
  • Lubbock Estacado 40, Graham 21
  • Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23
  • Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42

Division II, Region II

  • Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Salado 14
  • Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14
  • Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14

Division II, Region III

  • Bellville 54, Jasper 35
  • West Orange-Stark 42, La Grange 14
  • Silsbee 45, Smithville 13
  • Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7

Division II, Region IV

  • Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13
  • Sinton 41, Llano 34
  • Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25
  • Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35

Bi-District Results (Nov. 14-16)

Division I, Region I

  • Clint 34, San Angelo Lake View 21
  • Springtown 48, Hereford 7
  • Andrews 63, San Elizario 14
  • Pampa 56, Gainesville 28
  • Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 17
  • Seminole 35, Fabens 7
  • Decatur 55, Canyon 28
  • Clint Mountain View 42, Big Spring 36

Division I, Region II

  • Waco La Vega 72, Lake Worth 0
  • Celina 58, Carrollton Ranchview 14
  • China Spring 50, Kennedale 22
  • Melissa 56, Wilmer-Hutchins 6
  • Argyle 56, Dallas Carter 23
  • Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 14
  • Alvarado 35, Paris 28
  • Brownwood 61, FW Castleberry 14

Division I, Region III

  • Crandall 14, Kilgore 0
  • Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Stafford 21
  • Carthage 49, Athens 14
  • Lumberton 34, Houston Wheatley 17
  • Huffman Hargrave 49, Houston Furr 6
  • Palestine 50, Waxahachie Life 20
  • Navasota 41, Bridge City 12
  • Midlothian Heritage 37, Henderson 30, OT

Division I, Region IV

  • Needville 40, Fischer Canyon Lake 33
  • Boerne 34, Hidalgo 7
  • Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 14
  • Gonzales 48, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27
  • Beeville Jones 44, Zapata 7
  • El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14
  • La Feria 63, La Vernia 42
  • Liberty Hill 44, West Columbia Charter 8

Division II, Region I

  • Midland Greenwood 49, Perryton 7
  • Aubrey 56, Godley 42
  • Lubbock Estacado 30, Sweetwater 14
  • Graham 59, Hillsboro 0
  • Iowa Park 53, Ferris 26
  • Dalhart 35, Snyder 10
  • Glen Rose 56, Bridgeport 14
  • Pecos 45, Levelland 0

Division II, Region II

  • Sunnyvale 25, Pittsburg 13
  • Mexia 35, Bullard 34, OT
  • Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nevada Community 14
  • Salado 57, Rusk 16
  • Fairfield 37, Wills Point 21
  • Gilmer 57, Farmersville 0
  • Waco Connally 42, Canton 21
  • Longview Spring Hill 23, Caddo Mills 12

Division II, Region III

  • Jasper 51, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 27
  • Bellville 42, Wharton 20
  • West Orange-Stark 56, Huntington 7
  • La Grange 12, La Marque 7
  • Smithville 34, Sweeny 28
  • Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13
  • Giddings 50, Houston Kashmere 0
  • Hamshire-Fannett 50, Center 42

Division II, Region IV

  • Geronimo Navarro 45, Crystal City 0
  • Rio Hondo 48, Orange Grove 6
  • Llano 48, Devine 21
  • Sinton 50, Port Isabel 30
  • Rockport-Fulton 61, Progreso 0
  • Hondo 21, Bandera 14
  • Raymondville 51, CC West Oso 32
  • Wimberley 49, Poteet 35
