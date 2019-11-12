2019 Class 4A Texas High School Football Playoffs

2019 Texas High School Football Playoffs:
Schedule/Class: 6A | 5A | 4A | 3A | 2A | 1A-Six Man
Final Ranking: Dave Campbell's Texas Football (Week 11)
Semifinals (Dec. 13)
Division I
- Springtown (13-1) vs Waco La Vega (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Midlothian’s Midlothian ISD Stadium
- Carthage (14-0) vs Lampasas (13-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
Division II
- Midland Greenwood (14-0) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (13-1), 6 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Silsbee (9-4) vs Wimberley (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Katy’s Legacy Stadium
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Quarterfinals Results (Dec. 6-7)
Division I
- Springtown 56, Dumas 39
- Waco La Vega 44, Argyle 20
- Carthage 24, Midlothian Heritage 7
- Lampasas 49, Liberty Hill 34
Division II
- Midland Greenwood 36, Iowa Park 33
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Gilmer 21
- Silsbee 35, West Orange-Stark 28
- Wimberley 42, Geronimo Navarro 12
Regionals Results (Nov. 29-30)
Division I, Region I
- Springtown 63, Andrews 20
- Dumas 38, Decatur 35
Division I, Region II
- Waco La Vega 45, Melissa 42
- Argyle 42, Brownwood 14
Division I, Region III
- Carthage 52, Crandall 21
- Midlothian Heritage 28, Palestine 0
Division I, Region IV
- Lampasas 66, Needville 44
- Liberty Hill 24, El Campo 6
Division II, Region I
- Midland Greenwood 41, Lubbock Estacado 14
- Iowa Park 57, Glen Rose 27
Division II, Region II
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove 49, Sunnyvale 28
- Gilmer 35, Waco Connally 21
Division II, Region III
- West Orange-Stark 24, Bellville 14
- Silsbee 35, Giddings 14
Division II, Region IV
- Geronimo Navarro 31, Sinton 22
- Wimberley 42, Rockport-Fulton 41
Area Results (Nov. 21-23)
Division I, Region I
- Springtown 53, Clint 15
- Andrews 56, Pampa 40
- Dumas 23, Seminole 15
- Decatur 69, Clint Mountain View 0
Division I, Region II
- Waco La Vega 35, Celina 13
- Melissa 40, China Spring 31
- Argyle 63, Stephenville 49
- Brownwood 37, Alvarado 35
Division I, Region III
- Crandall 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7
- Carthage 55, Lumberton 17
- Palestine 19, Huffman Hargrave 14
- Midlothian Heritage 26, Navasota 14
Division I, Region IV
- Needville 62, Boerne 24
- Lampasas 56, Gonzales 6
- El Campo 49, Beeville Jones 13
- Liberty Hill 66, La Feria 7
Division II, Region I
- Midland Greenwood 36, Aubrey 16
- Lubbock Estacado 40, Graham 21
- Iowa Park 42, Dalhart 23
- Glen Rose 63, Pecos 42
Division II, Region II
- Sunnyvale 28, Mexia 17
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove 42, Salado 14
- Gilmer 56, Fairfield 14
- Waco Connally 54, Longview Spring Hill 14
Division II, Region III
- Bellville 54, Jasper 35
- West Orange-Stark 42, La Grange 14
- Silsbee 45, Smithville 13
- Giddings 35, Hamshire-Fannett 7
Division II, Region IV
- Geronimo Navarro 42, Rio Hondo 13
- Sinton 41, Llano 34
- Rockport-Fulton 56, Hondo 25
- Wimberley 63, Raymondville 35
Bi-District Results (Nov. 14-16)
Division I, Region I
- Clint 34, San Angelo Lake View 21
- Springtown 48, Hereford 7
- Andrews 63, San Elizario 14
- Pampa 56, Gainesville 28
- Dumas 22, WF Hirschi 17
- Seminole 35, Fabens 7
- Decatur 55, Canyon 28
- Clint Mountain View 42, Big Spring 36
Division I, Region II
- Waco La Vega 72, Lake Worth 0
- Celina 58, Carrollton Ranchview 14
- China Spring 50, Kennedale 22
- Melissa 56, Wilmer-Hutchins 6
- Argyle 56, Dallas Carter 23
- Stephenville 56, FW Dunbar 14
- Alvarado 35, Paris 28
- Brownwood 61, FW Castleberry 14
Division I, Region III
- Crandall 14, Kilgore 0
- Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Stafford 21
- Carthage 49, Athens 14
- Lumberton 34, Houston Wheatley 17
- Huffman Hargrave 49, Houston Furr 6
- Palestine 50, Waxahachie Life 20
- Navasota 41, Bridge City 12
- Midlothian Heritage 37, Henderson 30, OT
Division I, Region IV
- Needville 40, Fischer Canyon Lake 33
- Boerne 34, Hidalgo 7
- Lampasas 42, Freeport Brazosport 14
- Gonzales 48, Rio Grande City La Grulla 27
- Beeville Jones 44, Zapata 7
- El Campo 20, Fredericksburg 14
- La Feria 63, La Vernia 42
- Liberty Hill 44, West Columbia Charter 8
Division II, Region I
- Midland Greenwood 49, Perryton 7
- Aubrey 56, Godley 42
- Lubbock Estacado 30, Sweetwater 14
- Graham 59, Hillsboro 0
- Iowa Park 53, Ferris 26
- Dalhart 35, Snyder 10
- Glen Rose 56, Bridgeport 14
- Pecos 45, Levelland 0
Division II, Region II
- Sunnyvale 25, Pittsburg 13
- Mexia 35, Bullard 34, OT
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove 55, Nevada Community 14
- Salado 57, Rusk 16
- Fairfield 37, Wills Point 21
- Gilmer 57, Farmersville 0
- Waco Connally 42, Canton 21
- Longview Spring Hill 23, Caddo Mills 12
Division II, Region III
- Jasper 51, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 27
- Bellville 42, Wharton 20
- West Orange-Stark 56, Huntington 7
- La Grange 12, La Marque 7
- Smithville 34, Sweeny 28
- Silsbee 52, Shepherd 13
- Giddings 50, Houston Kashmere 0
- Hamshire-Fannett 50, Center 42
Division II, Region IV
- Geronimo Navarro 45, Crystal City 0
- Rio Hondo 48, Orange Grove 6
- Llano 48, Devine 21
- Sinton 50, Port Isabel 30
- Rockport-Fulton 61, Progreso 0
- Hondo 21, Bandera 14
- Raymondville 51, CC West Oso 32
- Wimberley 49, Poteet 35