Below is a listing of nearly 200 races held in North Texas during the March 5, 2024, primary election. Click on each race name to see the results for that race.

Races for president, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Texas House, Texas Senate, and other state races are below. To see races filtered by county, click the following links: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County.

Race results will be updated throughout the night on Election Day and into Wednesday so check back frequently for the latest update. Race totals are subject to change until 100% of the precincts are confirmed.

If your county or race isn't listed, visit the county's election page directly to see the latest results by clicking on the link here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Cooke, Delta, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Van Zandt, Wise.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

PRESIDENT

U.S. SENATE

U.S. HOUSE

TEXAS RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

TEXAS SUPREME COURT

STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION

TEXAS COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS

TEXAS SENATE

TEXAS HOUSE