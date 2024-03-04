In one of Texas’ highest-profile state primary races, House member Rep. Victoria Neave Criado is vying to unseat the incumbent Sen. Nathan Johnson in a North Texas Senate district. And with no Republicans vying for the seat, the primary is make-or-break for the two Democrats.

Neave Criado has said Johnson didn’t fight hard enough in the Republican-dominated state Senate and criticized him for supporting Senate Bill 4, strengthening the punishment for human smuggling. Gov. Greg Abbott had put the idea on the third special session call as a border security item, and it split the Democratic caucus in the upper chamber 10 to two, as Lone Star Politics reported.

The highest profile democratic primary race in state government revolves around several votes in the state legislature.

“While I was leading the charge in the House fighting back against Gov. Abbott’s racial profiling bill, Nathan Johnson voted for one of Gov. Abbott’s bills,” Neave Criado told Lone Star Politics earlier this year.

Johnson fired back in a Lone Star Politics interview: “If it were a racial profiling bill, I want to know why my opponent hasn’t said a word about it for the eight years she’s been in office.”

He said that his move was tactical and noted he voted with the Senate Hispanic Caucus.

Neave Criado is taking on Johnson in the recently redrawn Senate District 16, which includes Irving, Mesquite and Richardson.

With only two Democratic candidates and no Republicans in the primary, the winner of Senate District 16’s primary will win the Senate seat.