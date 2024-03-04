decision 2024

Texas House race pits Speaker and Paxton target Dade Phelan against David Covey

By Emilie Mutert

Texans vote in the 2024 primaries on Tuesday, and many eyes will be watching a House race in southeast Texas. That’s the District 21 race that’s pitted two-term incumbent and current House Speaker, Republican Dade Phelan — who’s found himself in the crosshairs of Attorney General Ken Paxton as he seeks to oust any House members who voted to impeach him — against a well-funded, Paxton- and Donald Trump-endorsed challenger, David Covey.

Phelan has stood his ground on impeachment even after the state Senate eventually acquitted Paxton, reemphasizing along the campaign trail Paxton’s alleged abuses of office. He’s earned the endorsement of a good deal of establishment Republicans including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, who served in the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have thrown their weight behind Covey, an oil and gas consultant and former Orange County Republican Party chair who’s attempted to brand himself an outsider. Covey even scored a Trump endorsement, with the Republican presidential front-runner calling the impeachment an “absolute embarrassment.”

Both of the leading District 21 Republican candidates lean very conservative — during Phelan’s two sessions as Speaker he helped pass some of the country's strongest abortion restrictions, permitless handgun carry, a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, and funding for walls and fencing along the Texas-Mexico border. For his part, in addition to broadly supporting the conservative agenda, Covey has criticized Phelan for supporting some Democratic committee chairs in the House. He's also expressed support for the Texas secession movement.

Despite Phelan’s leadership experience and conservative bona fides, the Paxton impeachment seems to have been a driving force that’s thrown the race into question, dividing Republicans. There’s also a long-shot third primary candidate, Alicia Davis, who the Texas Tribune reported is unlikely to win but has the potential to pull votes away from Phelan.

A candidate must get 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff and proceed to the general election. If a candidate does not receive 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will have a runoff on Tuesday, May 28, with the winner moving on to the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5.


