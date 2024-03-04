North Texas voters choosing to vote in the Republican primary on March 5 will also be asked to share their opinion on 13 non-binding propositions.

The propositions appear on the Republican ballot only and are not a policy referendum or a vote for a law, but rather a way for the party to gauge voter support for the proposition.

On the Republican ballot, voters are simply asked to answer either Yes or No to the following 13 questions selected by the Republican Party of Texas.

Texas Democrats did not add any propositions to their ballot, so propositions only appear on the Republican ballot.

TEXAS GOP PRIMARY BALLOT PROPOSITIONS

Texas should eliminate all property taxes without increasing Texans’ overall tax burden. Texas should create a Border Protection Unit, and deploy additional state law enforcement and military forces, to seal the border, to use physical force to prevent illegal entry and trafficking, and to deport illegal aliens to Mexico or to their nations of origin. The Texas Legislature should require the use of E-Verify by all employers in Texas to protect jobs for legal workers by preventing the hiring of illegal aliens. The Texas Legislature should end all subsidies and public services, including in-state college tuition and enrollment in public schools, for illegal aliens. Texas urges the United States Congress not to grant any form of amnesty or a pathway to legalization for illegal aliens. The Texas Legislature should prohibit the deployment of the Texas National Guard to a foreign conflict unless Congress first formally declares war. The Texas Legislature should establish authority within the Texas State Comptroller’s office to administer access to gold and silver through the Texas Bullion Depository for use as legal tender. The State of Texas should ensure that Texans are free to give or to withhold consent for any vaccine without coercion. The Republican Party of Texas should restrict voting in the Republican Primary to only registered Republicans. The Texas Constitution should be amended to restore authority to the Texas Attorney General to prosecute election crimes. Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student. The Texas Constitution should be amended to require proof of citizenship before any individual can be registered to vote. Texas should ban the sale of Texas land to citizens, governments, and entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

