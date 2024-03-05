election day

Primary Election Results: Collin County

Election Day is Tuesday, March 5. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check back for live results

By NBCDFW Staff

Below is a comprehensive listing of elections held during the March 5, 2024, primary election in Collin County.

Click on each race name to see the results for that race. (Results will be available after the polls close at 7 p.m.)

To see races filtered by county, click the following links: Dallas County | Denton County | Tarrant County.

COLLIN COUNTY

If your county or race isn't listed, visit the county's election page directly to see the latest results by clicking on the link here: AndersonBosqueComancheCookeDeltaEllisErathFanninFreestoneHamiltonHendersonHillHoodHopkinsHuntJackJohnsonKaufmanLamarNavarroPalo PintoParkerRainsRed RiverRockwallSomervellVan ZandtWise.


Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, watch NBC 5's live Super Tuesday election coverage wherever you are.

2024 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

