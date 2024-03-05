Below is a comprehensive listing of elections held during the March 5, 2024, primary election in Collin County.
COLLIN COUNTY
- COLLIN COUNTY SHERIFF REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY COMMISSIONER – PCT. 3 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY CHAIR REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY CONSTABLE – PCT. 1 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY CONSTABLE – PCT. 4 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 41 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 52 DEMOCRAT
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 58 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 62 DEMOCRAT
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 69 DEMOCRAT
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 69 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 75 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 76 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 82 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 86 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 140 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 168 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 204 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 219 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 235 REPUBLICAN
- COLLIN COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 246 DEMOCRAT
If your county or race isn't listed, visit the county's election page directly to see the latest results by clicking on the link here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Cooke, Delta, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Van Zandt, Wise.
