Below is a comprehensive listing of elections held during the March 5, 2024, primary election in Tarrant County.
Click on each race name to see the results for that race. (Results will be available after the polls close at 7 p.m.)
To see races filtered by county, click the following links: Collin County | Dallas County | Denton County.
TARRANT COUNTY
Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.
- TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF
- TARRANT COUNTY COMMISSIONER – PCT. 1
- TARRANT COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR
- TARRANT COUNTY CONSTABLE – PCT. 1
- TARRANT COUNTY CONSTABLE – PCT. 4
- TARRANT COUNTY CONSTABLE – PCT. 8
- TARRANT COUNTY CRIMINAL DISTRICT JUDGE – COURT 2
- TARRANT COUNTY DISTRICT JUDGE – 396TH DISTRICT
- TARRANT COUNTY FAMILY DISTRICT JUDGE – 360TH DISTRICT
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 3072
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 3321
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 3331
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 3386
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 3421
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 3720
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 4053
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 4531
- TARRANT COUNTY PRECINCT CHAIR – PCT. 4733
If your county or race isn't listed, visit the county's election page directly to see the latest results by clicking on the link here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Cooke, Delta, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Van Zandt, Wise.
Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday, watch NBC 5's live Super Tuesday election coverage wherever you are.
2024 PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
Sign up for our Breaking Newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.