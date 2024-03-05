decision 2024

Biden, Trump both projected winners in Texas on Super Tuesday

GOP challenger Nikki Haley has secured about 19% of the vote with about 48% of the vote counted

By NBCDFW Staff

President Joe Biden; former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley; former President Donald Trump.
Getty Images (File)

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are both moving closer to winning their parties' 2024 nominations after Super Tuesday wins in Texas on Tuesday, setting up a general election rematch.

The state is important for both Republican and Democratic presidential candidates in 2024, with 161 delegates and 244 delegates up for grabs, respectively.

In the Lone Star State in 2020, an overwhelming 94% of Republican primary voters chose the then-incumbent Trump as their party’s nominee, and 34% of Democratic voters chose Biden, giving him a narrow win over Sen. Bernie Sanders at 30%. Trump then went on to carry Texas in the 2020 general election with 53% of votes to overall winner Biden’s 47%.

Results for Super Tuesday voting for president by county are below.

DEMOCRAT VOTING FOR PRESIDENT BY COUNTY

REPUBLICAN VOTING FOR PRESIDENT BY COUNTY

