Arlington

Victim in 2021 Timberview HS shooting fatally shot at Arlington apartment

Arlington police have not yet released a motive in the shooting and have not announced any arrests

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old man shot four times at Timberview High School in 2021 died by gun violence at an Arlington apartment complex on Monday night.

Arlington police said officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Laurelwood Drive at about 5:50 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The man was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 19-year-old Zacchaeus Selby-Mukum but did not list a cause of death.

Selby was one of three people shot at Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School in Arlington in October 2021.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

While Arlington police have not yet confirmed a motive for the fatal shooting, they said they have no evidence to suggest that Monday’s shooting is related to the 2021 shooting at the school. Witnesses told police they heard arguing just before hearing gunshots.

No suspects have been publicly identified, and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691.

TIMBERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, four people were injured during a shooting inside Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in Arlington.

A fight in a classroom between then-18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins and then-15-year-old Zaccheus Selby escalated when witnesses said Simpkins pulled out a gun and fired three shots in the classroom. Witnesses said he fired three more shots at Selby in a hallway before leaving the school building.

Simpkins tried to claim self-defense, saying he was a victim of bullying. Police confirmed Selby was doing most of the hitting in a video of the classroom fight shared on Facebook. Selby's family told NBC 5 they'd never seen him act that way before and disagreed with the characterization that he was a bully.

Three others were injured in the shooting, including 25-year-old English teacher Calvin Pettitt, who was shot in the back; a teenage girl who suffered a minor abrasion; and Pariesa Altman, an adult female teacher who was pregnant at the time, who was treated and released at the scene for a minor injury.

After the shooting in 2021, Selby's family said he underwent multiple surgeries and was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma while recovering from wounds to his chest, stomach, arm, and leg.

Simpkins was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of attempted capital murder in July 2023.

TIMBERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Arlington Oct 14, 2023

Timberview High School unveils calm room for students to self-regulate their emotions

Arlington Jul 24, 2023

‘I'm truly sorry,' Timothy Simpkins headed to prison for 2021 Timberview High School shooting

Arlington Jul 20, 2023

Timothy Simpkins found guilty of attempted capital murder in Timberview HS shooting

Arlington Oct 11, 2021

Teacher Injured in School Shooting Released From Hospital

Arlington Oct 8, 2021

Family of Timberview High School Shooting Victim Speaks

Arlington Oct 7, 2021

‘He Is The Victim': Family of Student Injured in Timberview High School Shooting

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us