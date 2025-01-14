A 19-year-old man shot four times at Timberview High School in 2021 died by gun violence at an Arlington apartment complex on Monday night.

Arlington police said officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Laurelwood Drive at about 5:50 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 19-year-old Zacchaeus Selby-Mukum but did not list a cause of death.

Selby was one of three people shot at Mansfield ISD’s Timberview High School in Arlington in October 2021.

While Arlington police have not yet confirmed a motive for the fatal shooting, they said they have no evidence to suggest that Monday’s shooting is related to the 2021 shooting at the school. Witnesses told police they heard arguing just before hearing gunshots.

No suspects have been publicly identified, and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is urged to call Detective VanTreeck at 817-459-5691.

TIMBERVIEW HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, four people were injured during a shooting inside Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in Arlington.

A fight in a classroom between then-18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins and then-15-year-old Zaccheus Selby escalated when witnesses said Simpkins pulled out a gun and fired three shots in the classroom. Witnesses said he fired three more shots at Selby in a hallway before leaving the school building.

Simpkins tried to claim self-defense, saying he was a victim of bullying. Police confirmed Selby was doing most of the hitting in a video of the classroom fight shared on Facebook. Selby's family told NBC 5 they'd never seen him act that way before and disagreed with the characterization that he was a bully.

Three others were injured in the shooting, including 25-year-old English teacher Calvin Pettitt, who was shot in the back; a teenage girl who suffered a minor abrasion; and Pariesa Altman, an adult female teacher who was pregnant at the time, who was treated and released at the scene for a minor injury.

After the shooting in 2021, Selby's family said he underwent multiple surgeries and was placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma while recovering from wounds to his chest, stomach, arm, and leg.

Simpkins was sentenced to 12 years in prison after being convicted of attempted capital murder in July 2023.