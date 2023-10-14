Timberview High School unveils calm room for students to self-regulate their emotions

Timberview High School has unveiled a new therapeutic room to give students a place to self-regulate their emotions and reset during the school day.

On Wednesday, faculty from the Mansfield Independent School District and funding partners, including the Cook Center for Human Connection and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the school to mark the room’s official opening.

“There really is a mental health crisis in our nation and in our community, and this is one of the many tools we can use to meet the needs of people who are in crisis,” said the school’s principal, Derrell Douglas.

CCHC, a Utah-based nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention, awarded money to Timberview as a part of a grant program to help schools create safe spaces for students to center again when they feel anxious, stressed or overwhelmed. It was one of 25 schools that received the grant out of more than 230 that applied.

The newly furnished and decorated area arrives two years after a shooting at the school that left four people injured and many students and their families traumatized. Douglas said he thinks the space could help students with their emotional needs since the shooting, which resulted in a 12-year prison sentence for 19-year-old Timothy Simpkins.

