Student Injured in Timberview HS Shooting Released From Hospital

The 15-year-old injured in the Timberview High School shooting earlier this month is now recovering at home.

Arlington police say Zacchaeus Selby was released on Saturday.

Police say he had several surgeries and is now in good condition.

A teacher and a teenage girl were treated at a hospital after the shooting and released. A pregnant woman who was also injured in the shooting was treated and released at the scene.

Police say Timothy Simpkins opened fire during a fight at the Mansfield ISD school on Oct. 6.

Simpkins faces three charges of aggravated assault.