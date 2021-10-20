Timberview High School

Student Injured in Timberview HS Shooting Released From Hospital

NBC 5 News

The 15-year-old injured in the Timberview High School shooting earlier this month is now recovering at home.

Arlington police say Zacchaeus Selby was released on Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police say he had several surgeries and is now in good condition.

A teacher and a teenage girl were treated at a hospital after the shooting and released. A pregnant woman who was also injured in the shooting was treated and released at the scene.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

COVID-19 vaccines 2 hours ago

Local Health Officials Weigh-In After White House Rolls Out Plan to Vaccinate Kids

Uptown Dallas 3 hours ago

Concerns Persist Over Recent Uptown Dallas Shootings

Police say Timothy Simpkins opened fire during a fight at the Mansfield ISD school on Oct. 6.

Simpkins faces three charges of aggravated assault.

This article tagged under:

Timberview High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us