‘He Is The Victim': Family of Student Injured in Timberview High School Shooting

Two emotional families are sharing two different points of view on what happened at Timberview High School in Arlington.

The teenager accused of opening fire after a fight is out of jail and back home.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, was brought into the Tarrant County jail Thursday in handcuffs.

Hours later, he was released to his family on bond.

His bond conditions include 24-hour home confinement and drug testing.

He must not go within 1,000 feet of Timberview High School or his alleged victims.

Meantime, the classmate he's accused of shooting remains in the ICU.

The family of 15-year-old Zacchaeus Selby says he was shot four times. Once in the chest, stomach, arm and leg.

“The victim is laying in the hospital trauma unit,” Selby’s grandmother told NBC 5.

Police say the shooting happened moments after a fight broke out in class at Timberview High School. The fight was between Selby and Simpkins, who is seen in the video being beaten.

Once the fight was broken up, an arrest affidavit said moments later, witnesses saw Simpkins retrieve a black firearm from a backpack, point the firearm at Selby, and shoot.

Hours later, Simpkins turned himself in to the police. His family said he was the victim of bullying.

“The decision that he made taking the gun, we're not justifying. That was not right but he was trying to protect himself,” said Carol Harrison-Lafayette, a family member.

Selby’s grandmother told NBC 5 she doesn’t believe the shooting was an act of self-defense.

“His [Simpkins] family is trying to make it sound like he’s the victim,” she said. "He [Selby] is the victim."

She said Selby remains in critical condition on a ventilator and in a medically-induced coma. He’s scheduled to undergo two additional surgeries Friday.

A 25-year-old teacher remains hospitalized in good condition.

A third victim was treated and released Wednesday.