Arlington Church Hosts Community Discussion Following School Shooting

A day later, the discussion continues about the Timberview High School shooting and potential root causes of school violence.

Parents with school-aged children want to know what happened at Timberview High School and whether anything could have been done to prevent it. It’s why the Koinonia Christian Church hosted a community discussion Thursday night.

Just a few miles away from Timberview High School, the church invited Arlington ISD leaders, police and city officials to talk about the root cause of school violence. The hope was to equip parents with information about protocol and measures to keep students safe on campus.

Arlington mother Keaira English told us why she felt the need to attend tonight’s discussion.

“We have to come together. We have to figure out the root of the issue. What’s going on. We’re talking about bullying. We’re talking about social media and not just gun violence,” English said.

A portion of the discussion focused on educating students and parents about proper protocols and avenues to pursue in the event of bullying, as well as the responsibility schools have for thoroughly investigating allegations.