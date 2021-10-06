Arlington

Lockdown Issued at Timberview High in Arlington, Possible Shots Fired

Police are currently responding to Timberview High School in Arlington after reports of a shooting at the school Wednesday morning.

Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Mansfield ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that the school was in lockdown while the situation was being investigated.

NBC 5 has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get additional information.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Parker County 2 hours ago

Magazine Challenges Readers to Raid the Closet

Denton 3 hours ago

Denton Pharmacy Gets Sweet Surprise

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtonmansfield isd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us