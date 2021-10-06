Police are currently responding to Timberview High School in Arlington after reports of a shooting at the school Wednesday morning.
Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.
Mansfield ISD confirmed to NBC 5 that the school was in lockdown while the situation was being investigated.
NBC 5 has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get additional information.
