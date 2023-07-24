‘I'm truly sorry,' Timothy Simpkins headed to prison for 2021 Timberview High School shooting

Timothy George Simpkins, a man found guilty of attempted capital murder last week for shooting three people at Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in October 2021, was sentenced Monday to 12 years in state prison.

The jury deliberated for about five hours Monday before unanimously deciding Simpkins' fate. His punishment includes 12 years in prison and a fine of $6,000.

Following the sentencing, teacher Calvin Pettitt shared a victim's impact statement, telling Simpkins he has been traumatized by his actions that day and that he's since been unable to return to a classroom or spend time in crowded, noisy places.

Prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel said in a statement after the sentencing, "We take school shootings seriously. That should not be the norm in our society."

Opening statements in the sentencing phase of the trial began just before 9 a.m. Friday. Simpkins testified for nearly two hours before a recess for lunch. When the hearing resumed at noon, both sides presented their closing and the jury was handed the case shortly before 1 p.m.

Just before 6 p.m., they delivered their sentence.

SIMPKINS TAKES THE STAND

On Monday, Simpkins took the stand in his own defense. He did not testify during the guilt/innocence phase of the trial last week. His testimony marks the first time the public has heard from Simpkins since the shooting.

For nearly two hours, Simpkins fielded questions about the shooting from both the defense and prosecution about why he carried a gun and his history with illegal drugs.

Simpkins was emotional in court, telling jurors he is not the ruthless person the prosecution is portraying him to be.

"I understand what I did was wrong. I'm truly sorry. I'm just asking for another chance," he said through tears. "I wish every day I could take it back but I can't."

Simpkins repeatedly told the courtroom he carried the gun to defend himself and that he was scared. Throughout the testimony, he also continued to apologize for what happened.

"I'm sorry for my actions. I know it was wrong and horrible. I'm sorry to everyone I hurt, physically and mentally. There's nothing I can say to justify my actions. I'm sorry," he said.

When asked why he brought a gun to school, he replied, "I didn't know what was going to happen to my life, so I was just scared."

His attorneys continue to argue that Simpkins was bullied and attacked in confrontations that led to the shooting on campus during a fight in October 2021. Two students and a teacher were shot.

During closing arguments, Tarrant County Assistant district attorney Lloyd Whelchel told jurors their sentence could send a message to the next student who sees this case and decides against bringing a gun to school to settle a dispute.

"For the next shooter who decides they want to look this up, what’s the answer going to be," Whelchel said. "Because you might deter another shooting if you give the right answer and you give enough.”

Sheena Winkfield told jurors they should return a sentence that will allow a 19-year-old to have a chance to rehabilitate some portion of his adult life.

“This young man deserves another chance to learn and grow," Winkfield said. "Choose mercy, let mercy triumph over judgment.”

Jurors have a wide range of punishment options according to the instructions read by the judge prior to closing statements. The conviction of a criminal attempt to commit capital murder carries a sentence of 5 - 99 years in prison. Additionally, if the jury decides on a punishment of 10 years or less, it could enter a suspended sentence for time served or recommend probation.

Simpkins was convicted last Thursday on three counts of attempted capital murder. Prosecutors proved in October 2021 Simpkins carried a gun into Timberview High School and shot three people, 15-year-old Zac Selby, a teacher and a student. Moments before the shooting, a video showed Selby attacking and beating Simpkins in a classroom. Simpkins then pulled the gun from his waistband and began shooting.