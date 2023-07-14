Jury selection begins for teen accused of shooting three people inside Timberview High School

Jury selection began Friday in the trial of a North Texas teenager accused of shooting three people at Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington in October 2021.

Timothy Simpkins is facing multiple charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place after police said he pulled out a gun during a fight in a classroom and shot three people.

The trial is expected to start Monday, July 17.

Injured in the shooting were students Shaniya McNeely and Zacchaeus Selby, and teacher Calvin Pettit. A pregnant woman who was also injured in the shooting was treated and released at the school. All of the victims are believed to have recovered.

Simpkins fled the school after the shooting and later that afternoon, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered to Arlington police.

After the shooting, Simpkins' family said he was a victim of bullying by more than one person because he has nice things. Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said bullying was not a factor in the shooting and that Simpkins was involved in "high-risk activity." Simpkins' attorney refuted the chief's claim.

NBC 5 reported in February 2022 that since his arrest on Oct. 6, 2021, court records showed Simpkins has violated the conditions of his bond at least twice, once by failing to provide a urine test just before Christmas and on Jan. 23, 2022, by failing to abide by the 24-hour home confinement order

The high school is in the city limits of Arlington but is part of the neighboring Mansfield ISD.