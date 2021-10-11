Teacher Injured in School Shooting Released From Hospital

A teacher injured last week in the shooting at Timberview High School has been released from the hospital, while the student most seriously hurt remains hospitalized in good condition, Arlington police say.

Police said the teacher, identified last week as 25-year-old English teacher Calvin Pettitt, ran into a classroom to attempt to break up a fight between Zacchaeus Selby, 15, and the alleged gunman Timothy Simpkins, 18.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Selby's family said he was shot four times -- once each in the chest, stomach, arm and leg. Since Wednesday, he has undergone multiple surgeries, according to his family, and his condition improved to "good."

A teenage girl who suffered a small abrasion in the shooting was released from the hospital last week, while another woman who was hurt was treated and released Wednesday at Timberview High School.

All three patients hospitalized were taken to Medical City Arlington.

Tuesday will mark the first day students and teachers are back at the high school since Wednesday's shooting, which started with a fight inside a classroom, police said. Investigators said they were looking into a video of a fight posted on social media Wednesday and whether it was linked to the shooting.

In the shooting's aftermath, police quickly identified Simpkins as the suspected gunman. He surrendered to Arlington police approximately four hours later.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and released on $75,000 bond.