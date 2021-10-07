Two Timberview High School Shooting Victims Remain Hospitalized, Police Say

Two out of the four people injured after a shooting inside Timberview High School this week remain in the hospital, police said Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, police say the 15-year-old boy who was shot is listed under critical condition at Medical City Arlington. The 25-year-old man who was shot has been identified by court records as Calvin Pettitt and is listed in good condition as of Thursday morning. Pettitt is listed as an English teacher on Timberview High School’s website.

According to Arlington police, the shooting happened after a fight between students on the second floor of the high school. One of those students, identified as 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins, pulled out a gun. Police said Thursday, a teacher in the classroom called for help while the two students were fighting and Pettitt ran in attempting to break it up.

A female teenager who suffered a small abrasion from the shooting has been released from the hospital, while another woman who was hurt was treated and released Wednesday at Timberview High School.

In a video message shared Thursday, Mansfield ISD superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu said their community is healing.

“This tragedy is something that we never wanted to see in our community and although this crisis occurred at one campus Timberview…because we are all so connected, it is impacted our entire Mansfield ISD family,” Dr. Cantu said in the video. “We know you entrust your loved ones to our care and the safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority.”

Cantu said every Mansfield ISD campus had increased security on Thursday, while Timberview High School was closed.

“The way the events unfolded yesterday demonstrates how having a police officer on every campus makes a difference. Our MISD officer was there and responded swiftly to the call as did our Timberview High School and early college high school staff and students, and that danger was quickly contained,” she said. “We are so grateful for the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement partners including Arlington, Mansfield, and Grand Prairie police departments because when we needed them, they responded.”

Multiple counseling services were available for students and staff on Thursday including a virtual session. Mansfield ISD’s Performing Arts Center, which served as a reunification site on Wednesday, also offered services along with the Word of Truth Church.

“Counseling is very important in a scenario like this because it’s traumatic. Trauma is one of the things that keeps with people throughout the rest of their lives if it’s not dealt with properly,” Senior Pastor Eben Conner said. “We knew that we wanted to be a part of the solution, not just by praying, That’s the spiritual piece but then now, we have the solace piece that affects a person’s heart, their thinking, their memories.”

Pastor Conner said they would consider extending counseling services past Thursday if needed.