Police Look at Fight Posted on Social Media in Timberview Shooting Investigation

What to Know A student opened fire during a fight at Timberview High School in the Mansfield ISD.

Four people were injured; Two are still in the hospital, including a 15-year-old student.

Timothy George Simpkins was taken into custody and booked in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held on $75,000 bail.

Police continue to investigate Wednesday's shooting at Timberview High School in the Mansfield Independent School District that left four people injured.

The shooting at the school, which is located in Arlington but belongs to the district in neighboring Mansfield, stemmed from a fight that broke out in a classroom, Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said at an afternoon news conference.

People who were in the school linked videos on social media of a fight in a classroom to the shooting.

"I can confirm that we are aware of both videos and we believe they show the fight that took place this morning prior to the shooting," said Arlington Police Department public information officer Tim Ciesco. "They are being looked at as part of the investigation."

Police have not yet confirmed who is who in the video. Ciesco said detectives are still working to interview people connected with the case.

Arlington Police Department

Timothy George Simpkins was identified as the alleged gunman. He turned himself in, with a lawyer, about four hours after the shooting.

Simpkins was booked in the Arlington jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arlington police arrived at his family home in an armored vehicle to serve a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Police and other law enforcement teams are digging into the suspect’s background. Timothy Simpkins turned himself in with a lawyer after running from Timberview High School.

A family member spoke to the media outside, saying Simpkins was being bullied and it had been reported to the school.

"The decision he made taking the gun, we're not justifying that. That was not right, but he was trying to protect himself and so we hope the police department does the investigation properly," said Carol Harrison-Lafayette. "There will be independent investigations that will be done as well so that we can get to the bottom of really what happened."

The family says it is cooperating with the police.

A woman who identified herself as Simpkins' mother says she will be speaking out for her son, who she believes was the victim of bullying.

Simpkins is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating how Simpkins acquired a gun.