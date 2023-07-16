Trial regarding 2021 Timberview High School shooting is expected to begin on Monday

On Monday opening statements are expected to be given during the start of the trial of Timothy Simpkins. He's accused of shooting several people inside a classroom at Mansfield Timeberview High School in 2021. No one died, but several people were injured.

Simpkins is facing multiple charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place after police said he pulled out a gun during a fight in a classroom and shot three people.

On October 6, 2021, Arlington Police said the shooting happened inside a classroom on the second floor. Families waited anxiously to be reunited with their loved ones as students and teachers texted, called and sent videos of what was happening inside the school.

Police confirmed the shooting happened moments after a fight broke out in class at Timberview High School.

The fight was between Simpkins, who is seen in a video being beaten and another classmate, Zacchaeus Selby, who was 15 at the time. Police said a teacher helped break up the fight, but after it was over Simpkins grabbed a gun from his bag and began shooting at Selby, who was hit four times. He was in critical condition and had to undergo multiple surgeries according to Selby's family at the time.

The teacher and another student were also injured by the bullets, but are believed to have recovered since.

Simpkins fled the school, but hours later turned himself him accompanied by his attorney.

The next day he was released on bond. His family and attorney claim that he had been bullied.

Weeks after the shooting, the Arlington Police chief disputed those claims and said that Simpkins was involved in "'high-risk activities."

Simpkins's attorney refuted that claim, saying there was evidence of bullying by the 15-year-old student who was critically injured.

The attorneys said evidence of bullying existed in text messages, videos, emails, and social media posts, though they declined to elaborate further to preserve the evidence for trial.

The accused shooter will now have his day in court starting Monday, where a jury will hear all the facts and decide his fate.

He could face up to 20 years in prison.