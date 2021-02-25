Arlington Opens Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Site on Friday

Arlington prepares to open a major coronavirus vaccination site after the White House's announcement that the city would be one of three large-scale vaccination centers for the state.

The city says the site will open Friday, Feb. 26, and officials expect to provide approximately 21,000 shots per week.

"This collaboration means that thousands more people in our community will be protected from the virus, further reducing the strain on our local hospitals and allowing for us to return to normalcy more quickly," Arlington mayor Jeff Williams said.

During the first four weeks after opening, the site will be located at the Global Life Field. The location will change to the AT&T Stadium in March.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information. You can also call 817-248-6299

Federal teams are spearheading the vaccination sites, with help from the U.S. Marines and Sailors from 1st Marine Logistics group, I Marine Expeditionary Force; and U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S Northern Command.

Residents in the DFW metroplex who meet the current state priority vaccine eligibility requirements should register through the Tarrant County Public Health website.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65 or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.