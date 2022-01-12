Tarrant County DA Warns of Fake Pop-Up COVID Testing Sites

As cases of the omicron variant continue to surge in North Texas, the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for fake COVID-19 testing sites looking to steal personal information.

The DA's office said fake pop-up testing sites are being reported across the country and that some of the scammers are asking for credit card and Social Security numbers, which should be a red flag.

"Be careful," Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said. "Research the facilities before you go and make sure it's a valid testing site."

PROTECT YOURSELF

Research the facility or testing site before you go. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has information at www.fda.gov.

Talk to your doctor. He or she can help you find a legitimate testing site. When in doubt, go to sites affiliated with local hospitals or city or county government.

Keep your personal information - Social Security numbers, credit card numbers - to yourself. Legitimate testing sites won't ask for your Social Security number or a credit card number.

Avoid unverified websites offering COVID-19 tests.

Contact the Better Business Bureau to report a fraud or scam at www.bbb.org/scamtracker.



NBCDFW is also keeping a list of testing sites on this page.

"Scarcity often leads to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist, the compromise of personally identifiable information, or the increase of deceptive advertising," the BBB warning states.

Anyone caught fraudulently gathering personal information such as credit card or Social Security numbers faces a variety of charges.

If there are less than five items of personal information gathered, the offender faces a state jail felony which carries a jail term of up to two years and a fine of up to $10,000. If there are more than 50 items of personal information gathered, they face a first-degree felony that carries a prison term of five to 99 years and a fine of up to $10,000.