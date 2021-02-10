Federal COVID-19 Vaccination Centers Coming to Arlington, Dallas in Two Weeks

Three new large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers are expected to open in Texas later this month, two in Dallas-Fort Worth and a third in Houston.

The two North Texas community vaccination sites will be located at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and at Fair Park in Dallas. A third site will be located at NRG Stadium in Houston.

All three vaccination sites will be capable of administering more than 10,000 shots per day and will be operated by FEMA in partnership with the state of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local officials.

"The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind," officials said in a statement Wednesday morning.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, the White House said they are deploying federal teams to work hand-in-hand with state and local officials to get the sites up and running in two weeks. A statement from Gov. Greg Abbott's office said the sites "are expected to be open to eligible members of the public beginning Feb. 24."

Details about registration, waitlists, etc., have not yet been released.

The Community Vaccination Centers will use primarily federal staff in support of state and local governments, officials said.

The sites were selected using a range of criteria, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Social Vulnerability Index.

Since March 2020, nearly 270,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Dallas County and nearly 2,500 of those people have died. In Tarrant County, 231,000 people have been infected and more than 2,500 have died.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

The DSHS said Feb. 4 they are continuing to discuss when to expand vaccine availability to group 1C and whether or not that group will include teachers.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.