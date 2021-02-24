FEMA Opens Two COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in North Texas

The first two COVID-19 vaccine sites run by the federal government opened in Dallas and in Arlington on Wednesday and expect to give 3,000 COVID-19 shots a day at each location.

At Globe Life Field, people showed up to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the same time a college baseball game was going on.

But there was plenty of room for both.

"I didn't think it would be this slow so I'm really happy about it,” said Larry Foster of Grand Prairie.

For FEMA, Wednesday was a soft opening -- just a few hundred people getting their shots.

Marines and other military members helped with logistics.

"Trying to make sure the kinks are worked out of the system that it's a smooth process,” said FEMA’s Juan Ayala.

A few thousand are expected to show up daily starting Friday, when the site kicks into high gear

At the other new FEMA site, at Fair Park in Dallas, things were a lot more hectic.

"Trying to get into Fair Park was terrible,” one driver said.

Long lines of cars were backed up because Dallas County also was giving its second round of vaccinations there separately, at the same time.

County leaders are grateful for FEMA's help even though it meant the state cut its doses to Dallas and Tarrant counties.

"We need to get those shots back the governor took from Dallas and Tarrant County and we can help even more people,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “But today is a good day for Dallas. A lot of people getting help today."

Back in Arlington, rave reviews...

FEMA stresses people need a reservation and can't just show up. FEMA is getting its names from those already signed up with the counties.

In Dallas County, FEMA is targeting people from the most vulnerable 17 ZIP codes.