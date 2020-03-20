What We Know About Coronavirus Cases in North Texas, Around the State

As of March 20, in North Texas there are currently 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that began spreading across the United States earlier this year.

Since the first case appeared in Dallas-Fort Worth on March 10, NBC 5 has been keeping track of all of the confirmed COVID-19 cases that were reported by county health departments -- and that data can be seen displayed on the map below.

We have also been gathering data from across the state, to show how the pandemic has spread not only across Dallas-Fort Worth, but across the state of Texas as well.

The virus was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and has since infected nearly 250,000 people and caused more than 10,000 deaths worldwide. The pandemic has sent millions into quarantine and self-isolation and wreaked havoc on the world's economy.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on March 20 that Americans will most likely have to continue staying at home and practicing social distancing for “at least several weeks."

“I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it's going to be over. I don't think there's a chance of that. I think it's going to be several weeks," Fauci said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show. " “If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, at least going to be several weeks."

For the latest information, check out the CDC's website, as well as the World Health Organization's site. State and city governments are also sharing phone numbers for local hotlines and other resources. Follow all our coronavirus coverage here.